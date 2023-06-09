[WATCH] South African firefighters land in Canada with a heartwarming song





If there is one thing South Africans know how to do, it's to bring a sense of hope and unity through song and dance.

Firefighters from South Africa recently went viral when they arrived in Canada to assist with fighting apocalyptic wildfires.

About 200 firefighters arrived in Canada’s province of Alberta and are expected to stay for 30 days.

Raging fires are displacing people and evacuation orders are in place in many areas.

The team made an impactful arrival, greeting Canada with a special heartwarming song.

This is heartwarming and a reminder of the good in humanity.



200+ South African firefighters landed in Canada to assist in the fight against the raging wildfire.



Upon arrival, they greeted Canada with a special song and dance in the early hours of the morning...full of pride… pic.twitter.com/c8xMzj6Hl6 ' Brian Solis (@briansolis) June 8, 2023

