Loyiso Gola hits Cape Town with new comedy show 'Popular Culture'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Loyiso Gola, an Emmy nominated comedian, about his upcoming shows in Cape Town at the Home Coming Theatre from 12-17 June.
Listen to the conversation below.
If you didn't know, Gola is back for the laughs in Cape Town with a show titled, 'Popular Culture' at the Home Coming Theatre from 12 to 17 June.
The show is already 52% sold out in The Mother City, so book your tickets, here.
Gola says this show is about topics beyond the ordinary in popular culture, it's about things like Christianity being included as pop culture beyond religion.
The comedian also says...
It's an interrogation of culture and what we've mad popular. It's less personal and more observational. I talk about things I care about.Loyiso Gola, Comedia - Popular Culture
With Gola holding the mic, you're in for a treat and lekker laughs.
Can't wait until then? Catch Gola's show 'Unlearning' on Netflix.
This article first appeared on KFM : Loyiso Gola hits Cape Town with new comedy show 'Popular Culture'
Source : CapeTalk social media engagement team
