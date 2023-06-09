Streaming issues? Report here
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans

9 June 2023 11:57 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
APARTHEID

On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans.

9 June 1976

Pupils at Naledi High School vented their anger by burning out a police car and damaging three other vehicles.

The first indication of African unrest at Soweto schools was noticed by government authorities on 4 June, who reported it to the Minister of Bantu Administration and Development and of Bantu Education, M. C. Botha.

On that date 2 000 Black students had been on strike in Soweto, protesting against the compelled use of Afrikaans as medium of instruction in 50% of subjects in secondary schools.

On 9 June 1976 pupils at Naledi High School vented their anger by burning out a police car and damaging three other vehicles.
On 9 June 1976 pupils at Naledi High School vented their anger by burning out a police car and damaging three other vehicles.

This article was published courtesy of South African History Online.




