Five great cars you can get for under R200K





Cars are undeniably expensive, there's just no getting around that fact. And with the way the Rand is battling, there is a good chance they're probably going to get even more expensive.

Now if you're fortunate enough that your needs don't require a large car, then there are some really great options for you to consider.

The cheapest option is the ubiquitous Suzuki S-Presso, which can be had for the very reasonable for R169,900.

The rest of the list is also dominated by Suzuki with four of the five options all being Suzukis, and the lone outlier being the excellent Renault Kwid.

If you want to be technical, you could also include the Toyota Vitz, but as we've pointed out before, the Vitz is nothing more than Suzuki Celerio with a Toyota badge.

Check out the list from most expensive to least expensive.

Suzuki Swift - R199 900

At R199 900 the Suzuki Swift is just scraping through to make it onto the "Under 200" list. Be that as it may, it makes the cut and it is unquestionably one of the best cars you can get at that price point.

Well put together, spirited on the road and very comfortable on the inside, the Swift is easily one of my most favourite cars I have ever driven. It's one of those cars that gives a lot more you think it will. It's more spacious inside than its exterior frame would lead you to believe and, just generally, feels like a more expensive bigger car.

Highly recommended.

Suzuki Dzire - 198 900

The Dzire is the affordable car you get when you don't like a hatchback. It's essentially the Swift with a slight bigger bum. In terms of drivability, comfort, etc. the Dzire is pretty much a match for the Swift.

Serious car nuts will tell you the handling is slightly stodgier thanks to the boot overhang, but truthfully, most people would not be able to tell the cars apart.

Personally, I think the Swift is still a better option; hatchbacks offer more practicality, but if you really can't stomach a hatchback, this is your only options.

Suzuki Celerio/Toyota Vitz - R183 900

As mentioned earlier, the Toyota Vitz is just a Suzuki Swift with different badge. Which one you chose really makes no difference, except as far as the warranty is concerned.

That being said the Vitz/Celerio makes for an easy daily runabout. It's not a flashy, pretentious car. It's maybe the definition of a "what you see is what you get" kind of car. It's a small, reliable, low consumption and comfortable ride that will take care of you when you need it.

Renault Kwid - R184 999

The outlier! Renault's Kwid makes bit more of an effort to be a cool kid. The interior is a bit more stylish, with nice fabrics and glossier plastics. Whether that makes it more comfortable and upmarket is debatable.

What's not debatable though, is that Kwid is a lekker car. It drives well and it's engine is bit punchier than you might first expect. No one is going to win quarter mile drag racers, but if you need to dash its tiny frame between taxis and other traffic, it has you covered.

Suzuki S-Presso - R169 900

At R169 000 its not wonder the S-Presso is so ubiquitous. If you've been on the road today, I guarantee you've seen at least four of them already. If you've taken an Uber today, there's a good chance you were in one.

While its ubiquity is certainly tied to its affordability, that's not the only reason people keep buying it. It's just a really solid car. So easy to drive, surprisingly comfortable, given it minuscule dimensions and packed with unexpected features, like a reverse camera. No one saw that coming.

It also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which go a long way to jazzing up its utility.

Much like the Swift at the top, the S-Press comes highly recommended.