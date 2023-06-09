Sex is better when you're high on dagga - study (Stanford University)

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Decimated family with 'no faith in SAPS' seeks justice for son's murder A father tells of his family's ordeal after their son was shot dead by his friend during a play date. 9 June 2023 2:16 PM
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict. 9 June 2023 9:18 AM
View all Local
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm' Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns. 8 June 2023 11:51 AM
View all Politics
How to apply for Sassa grant Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need. 9 June 2023 2:30 PM
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
View all Business
Are you in a sexless marriage? That does NOT mean your relationship is over Sex can be a big part of romantic relationships, but sometimes after marriage it stops becoming as much of a feature, experts say. 9 June 2023 1:35 PM
Closet Runway offers high-end fashion rentals for instant glam Closet Runway co-owner Evelina Kauna Nailenge speaks about offering high-end fashion to rent for a fraction of its price. 9 June 2023 1:27 PM
Exploring romance in a material age with dating and transactional sex Researchers have explored how young South African women negotiate dating and intimate relationships. 9 June 2023 1:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Action all around as French Open finals kick off this weekend You don't want to miss the women's and men's French Open singles' finals this weekend. 9 June 2023 12:34 PM
WP vs Sharks: 'We've got to win tomorrow' - John Dobson on Currie Cup clash It's the Western Province versus Sharks tomorrow (10 June) at Cape Town Stadium. Here's what the coach says ahead of the game. 9 June 2023 9:26 AM
There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lank... 8 June 2023 7:45 PM
View all Sport
Loyiso Gola hits Cape Town with new comedy show 'Popular Culture' Comedian Loyiso Gola is back to give you all the laughs with his latest show 'Popular Culture' hitting Home Coming theatre from 12... 9 June 2023 2:58 PM
Take a musical journey down memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor Neil Sandilands Join South African director Neil Sandilands this Sunday for an hour of the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia. 9 June 2023 10:07 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
View all World
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
View all Africa
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
View all Opinion
Sex is better when you're high on dagga - study (Stanford University)

9 June 2023 1:06 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Talk
Weed
sex talk

Clinical sexologist, Dr Eve and studies show some women claim sex on marijuana can reduce anxiety, improve orgasms and stamina.

WEED AND SEX... Let's talk about it.

Listen to Dr Eve's expert opinion on high-sex below.

Here's what the experts say:

The clinical sexologist, Dr Eve explains:

Marijuana-enhanced sex can make the experience more pleasurable for some couples.

High sex can reduce anxiety, improve orgasms and even stamina in bed.

Hold on, that's not all...

A [study ](https://www.jsm.jsexmed.org/article/S1743-6095(16)published by Stanford University researchers and peer-reviewed in "The Journal of Sexual Medicine" reveals two things:

1) [Researchers surveyed](https://www.jsm.jsexmed.org/article/S1743-6095(17) 28 176 women and 22 943 men (average age 29) and found dagga users have 20% more sex than non-users.

2) Women find sex more pleasurable when they’re high.

Smoke Girl GIFfrom Smoke GIFs

Are there cons?

While researcher, Justin Lehmiller suggests that the effect of weed can differ across genders, depending on how the substance is ingested.

Lehmiller specifically says that for men, getting high could be more of a sexual inhibitor than a sexual enhancer and erectile dysfunction and other sexual problems may result.

But, don't take the experts word for it... listeners also agree that high-sex is better, putting some on 'overdrive'.

We've been using weed for a while now and we used it while we were intimate together for the first time this week. It was a great experience for us.

Caller

I've had sex while high and it was the best, especially of you are both high... I get super horny when I'm high.

Listener, SMS response

My wife and I have been high a number of times together and I find that I'm too introspective and not useful. But when I'm drinking, I'm on overdrive.

Caller

We are a mid-50s couple and sex while high is the best thing that has happened to us, ever.

Caller

I recently started smoking weed with my partner. It's the greatest sex ever.

Caller

This article first appeared on KFM : Sex is better when you're high on dagga - study (Stanford University)




A South African Social Security Agency office in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

How to apply for Sassa grant

9 June 2023 2:30 PM

Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need.

Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro

Are you in a sexless marriage? That does NOT mean your relationship is over

9 June 2023 1:35 PM

Sex can be a big part of romantic relationships, but sometimes after marriage it stops becoming as much of a feature, experts say.

Image source: screengrab from Closet Runway's website: https://closetrunway.co.za/

Closet Runway offers high-end fashion rentals for instant glam

9 June 2023 1:27 PM

Closet Runway co-owner Evelina Kauna Nailenge speaks about offering high-end fashion to rent for a fraction of its price.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Exploring romance in a material age with dating and transactional sex

9 June 2023 1:17 PM

Researchers have explored how young South African women negotiate dating and intimate relationships.

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Human lie detector explains how to spot a liar

9 June 2023 12:48 PM

Lie Detector Lizette Volkwyn has written a book explaining how to tell if people are lying.

African penguins in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: © surz/123rf.com

URGENT! Volunteers needed to help penguins in Table View and Gqeberha

9 June 2023 12:40 PM

The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds are looking for volunteers to aid their penguins. Here's how you can become one.

Bra Yandisa wins R125 500 on Deal or No Deal South Africa. Photo: File

Bra Yandisa takes home R125k in SA’s second largest 'Deal or No Deal' win

9 June 2023 12:10 PM

The banker made a deal that Bra Yandisa just couldn't refuse... and he took home the money!

Rhesus macaques often masturbate several times a day during the mating season

Where does masturbation originate from? 'Spanking the monkey' should be a clue

9 June 2023 11:33 AM

Those who condemn masturbation as unnatural or wrong should have a look at our primate cousins, and take a walk on the wild side.

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

Scientists predict 2024 will be the world's hottest year thanks to El Niño

9 June 2023 11:19 AM

United States scientists have confirmed that El Niño has begun in the Pacific Ocean and it's set to make 2024 the hottest year on record.

Image copyright: thamkc/123rf.com

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

9 June 2023 10:52 AM

Getting into a car accident can be a shocking experience, but there are a couple of things you need to tick off.

