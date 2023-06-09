



WEED AND SEX... Let's talk about it.

Listen to Dr Eve's expert opinion on high-sex below.

Here's what the experts say:

The clinical sexologist, Dr Eve explains:

Marijuana-enhanced sex can make the experience more pleasurable for some couples.

High sex can reduce anxiety, improve orgasms and even stamina in bed.

Hold on, that's not all...

A [study ](https://www.jsm.jsexmed.org/article/S1743-6095(16)published by Stanford University researchers and peer-reviewed in "The Journal of Sexual Medicine" reveals two things:

1) [Researchers surveyed](https://www.jsm.jsexmed.org/article/S1743-6095(17) 28 176 women and 22 943 men (average age 29) and found dagga users have 20% more sex than non-users.

2) Women find sex more pleasurable when they’re high.

Are there cons?

While researcher, Justin Lehmiller suggests that the effect of weed can differ across genders, depending on how the substance is ingested.

Lehmiller specifically says that for men, getting high could be more of a sexual inhibitor than a sexual enhancer and erectile dysfunction and other sexual problems may result.

But, don't take the experts word for it... listeners also agree that high-sex is better, putting some on 'overdrive'.

We've been using weed for a while now and we used it while we were intimate together for the first time this week. It was a great experience for us. Caller

I've had sex while high and it was the best, especially of you are both high... I get super horny when I'm high. Listener, SMS response

My wife and I have been high a number of times together and I find that I'm too introspective and not useful. But when I'm drinking, I'm on overdrive. Caller

We are a mid-50s couple and sex while high is the best thing that has happened to us, ever. Caller

I recently started smoking weed with my partner. It's the greatest sex ever. Caller

This article first appeared on KFM : Sex is better when you're high on dagga - study (Stanford University)