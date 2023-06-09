[LISTEN] Decimated family with 'no faith in SAPS' seeks justice for son's murder
Bongani Bingwa interviews Tim Edwards, father of late Josh Edwards.
On 5 January 2021, the Edwards' answered a call no parent should receive.
What started off as a normal day with Josh's mom dropping him off at a friend's house for a play date, ended in tragedy.
Not even two hours later, his parents were informed that Josh had been shot dead.
It's been reported that he had been shot at close range by the said friend who cannot be named, as he was a minor at the time of the accident.
Josh passed away at the scene.
RELATED: 7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting
The accused allegedly had a history at previous schools of expulsion and behavioural offences.
Tim says that should the necessary checks have been conducted when the accused joined Josh's school, Josh would most likely have been alive today.
RELATED: SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence'
Last year (2022), the accused was found guilty of culpable homicide, unlawful possession of ammunition and the unlawful possession of a firearm.
Tim wants the parents of the accused to be held accountable for their role in the murder – having firearms easily accessible to the accused.
The father of the accused, and owner of the firearm, was acquitted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, defeating the ends of justice and failing to lock away a firearm.
Tim believes that the police "bungled" the case.
Yesterday (Thursday), the sentencing proceedings were postponed until 14 July.
It was at that stage that we had no faith in SAPS.Tim Edwards, father of late Josh Edwards
We're still dealing with it... there's never closure.Tim Edwards, father of late Josh Edwards
We believe the parents are just as responsible.Tim Edwards, father of late Josh Edwards
Any firearm owner should know the law and how to store the weapon safely.Tim Edwards, father of late Josh Edwards
We can't change what happened, but we can change what happens moving forward.Tim Edwards, father of late Josh Edwards
We're decimated... it's broken our family.Tim Edwards, father of late Josh Edwards
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Decimated family with 'no faith in SAPS' seeks justice for son's murder
Source : Facebook: Justice for Josh #J4J
