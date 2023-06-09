Bra Yandisa takes home R125k in SA’s second largest 'Deal or No Deal' win





Bra Yandisa made history on Deal or No Deal South Africa as the second highest winner.

The banker made him a deal he just could not refuse, taking home R125 500.

Reflecting on his choices, Yadisa says while his didn’t stick to his box of choice (which had R250 000), he isn’t disappointed with his choice to accept the banker’s deal.

[R125 500] is not peanuts… I’m not even angry. It was a nice experience, the experience was extraordinary. Yadisa, Deal or No Deal SA contestant.

