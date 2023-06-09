Are you in a sexless marriage? That does NOT mean your relationship is over
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks with Intimacy and Relationship Coach Tracy Ziman Jacobs, and Sex and Pleasure Educator Lisa Welsh.
Friday marks World Sex Day, a perfect day to talk about and think about the joys of intimate relations.
However, many couples may find after some time that they do not really have sex anymore.
A sexless marriage is defined by experts as one where a couple has sex less than ten times a year.
Welsh says that for many couples this is not a choice but rather something that just happens overtime.
We are all so busy and so stressed that it is easy to actually put [sex] on the backburner.Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator
They maybe look back and think, "Hmm, how long has it been? Was it a couple of weeks? Was it last Christmas?"Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator
However, just because sex has fallen off the list of the priorities, it does not mean that your marriage is over.
In the early days of your relationship, it may have been filled with passion and excitement, but it is perfectly natural for that to change over time.
We almost have to say goodbye to the old exciting honeymoon phase and say hello to the adult part of the relationship.Tracy Ziman Jacobs ,Intimacy and Relationship Coach
Jacobs adds that often when she speaks to couples in a sexless marriage, there are often emotional reasons that they are no longer intimate.
We are not going to want to be sexually vulnerable if we cannot be emotionally safe as well.Tracy Ziman Jacobs ,Intimacy and Relationship Coach
If you are no longer having sex, and you are not happy with that, it is important to communicate openly with your partner and make an effort to rebuild that part of your life together.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42398852_upset-couple-not-talking-to-each-other-after-fight-at-home-in-bedroom.html
More from Lifestyle
How to apply for Sassa grant
Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need.Read More
Closet Runway offers high-end fashion rentals for instant glam
Closet Runway co-owner Evelina Kauna Nailenge speaks about offering high-end fashion to rent for a fraction of its price.Read More
Exploring romance in a material age with dating and transactional sex
Researchers have explored how young South African women negotiate dating and intimate relationships.Read More
Sex is better when you're high on dagga - study (Stanford University)
Clinical sexologist, Dr Eve and studies show some women claim sex on marijuana can reduce anxiety, improve orgasms and stamina.Read More
[LISTEN] Human lie detector explains how to spot a liar
Lie Detector Lizette Volkwyn has written a book explaining how to tell if people are lying.Read More
URGENT! Volunteers needed to help penguins in Table View and Gqeberha
The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds are looking for volunteers to aid their penguins. Here's how you can become one.Read More
Bra Yandisa takes home R125k in SA’s second largest 'Deal or No Deal' win
The banker made a deal that Bra Yandisa just couldn't refuse... and he took home the money!Read More
Where does masturbation originate from? 'Spanking the monkey' should be a clue
Those who condemn masturbation as unnatural or wrong should have a look at our primate cousins, and take a walk on the wild side.Read More
Scientists predict 2024 will be the world's hottest year thanks to El Niño
United States scientists have confirmed that El Niño has begun in the Pacific Ocean and it's set to make 2024 the hottest year on record.Read More