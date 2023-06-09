How to apply for Sassa grant





The Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) offered by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) provides temporary financial support to citizens, refugees, asylum seekers and special permit holders between the ages of 18 and 60.

There are three ways in which one can apply – via WhatsApp, SRD website and Sassa chatbot.

Applying via WhatsApp

Send a WhatsApp message to 082 046 8553.

Provide personal information as prompted - ID number, Name, Surname, Address etc.

You will then receive a reference number, OTP number and a website link.

Once you're on the website, type in the OTP number and click 'verify'.

Enter your surname and ID number.

Once details are confirmed, agree to the 'terms and conditions'.

Applying via SRD wbsite

Open the internet browser and type in https://srd.sassa.gov.za

Click on the 'click here to proceed' depending if you're a citizen or asylum seekers and special permit holders.

Enter your mobile number and click 'send sms'.

You will then receive a 6-digit OTP pin.

Return to the internet browser, enter the pin and click 'verify pin'.

Once details are confirmed, agree to the 'terms and conditions'.

Applying via Sassa chatbot

Open the internet browser and type in www.sassa.gov.za

Once on the website, click on the SRD R350 Grant assistance chatbox.

You will then provide your ID number along with your mobile number.

Through the chat, choose "I want to apply for the SRD R350 grant"

The chatbot will then provide a link which will take you to the SRD website.

Once on the website, follow the SRD website steps.

Once details are confirmed, agree to the 'terms and conditions'.

As a new applicant you will be required to fill in your banking details.

If you're an existing applicant you will be required to confirm your banking details.

Note that it's important that you provide the correct mobile number as it's the way in which Sassa will communicate with you.

