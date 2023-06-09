Poor water quality is the latest of South Africa's national crises
Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Kevin Winter of UCT's Future Water Institute.
All eyes have been on our water systems amid the deadly cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.
However, our water problems did not start with this outbreak.
There have been issues with our national wastewater system for years, and a recent report showed alarming results, with roughly 50% of municipalities having poor water quality.
Irrespective of the outbreak of Cholera or not, the fact is that very poor water quality is being delivered to municipalities, particularly the smaller municipalities.Kevin Winter, lead researcher - UCT's Future Water Institute
Winter says there needs to be much better engagement between national government and local government as a number of municipalities are clearly struggling.
While the recent interim report does show worrying findings, he says the fact that this report has been released give an indication that this problem is starting to get some of the attention it deserves.
All I can say at this stage is I can see a greater intent from the department of water and sanitation.Kevin Winter, lead researcher - UCT's Future Water Institute
This is a rescue operation that is important to put in place.Kevin Winter, lead researcher - UCT's Future Water Institute
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
