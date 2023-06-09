[WATCH] Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread
Popular Beverly Hills 90210 actress Shannen Doherty (52) was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and announced her remission in 2017.
But in 2020, the actress revealed that her cancer had returned in 2019 and progressed to stage four.
On Wednesday, 7 June, the teary-eyed actress shared a video on social media showing her undergoing brain cancer treatment from earlier this year.
Watch her teary update below.
Shannen Doherty shares heartbreaking cancer update. https://t.co/5MDGantwd1 pic.twitter.com/C3rjtW1dPT' Page Six (@PageSix) June 7, 2023
Tributes for TV star Shannen Doherty as she shares cancer battle https://t.co/VoF00GFA9O pic.twitter.com/WZ4WeATDFL' Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 9, 2023
The videos show the star's doctor preparing her to enter the machine, which she said was a process of "getting fitted for the mask" which is worn "during radiation to your brain".
In the video, Doherty's tears roll as she documents her journey, showing the raw side of living with cancer.
Many fans rushed to give Doherty encouragement in the comments section of her video post while others expressed their appreciation for Doherty documenting her vulnerability through this emotional time.
Fellow Hollywood A-listers have shared their love and heartfelt well wishes for their actress-friend too.
Sending strength to Doherty and all those living with cancer.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread
Source : https://www.instagram.com/theshando/?hl=en
