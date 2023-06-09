[WATCH] Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Poor water quality is the latest of South Africa's national crises On top of our ongoing electricity struggles, a water crisis is unfolding in South Africa. 9 June 2023 3:34 PM
[LISTEN] Decimated family with 'no faith in SAPS' seeks justice for son's murder A father tells of his family's ordeal after their son was shot dead by his friend during a play date. 9 June 2023 2:16 PM
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
View all Local
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine's much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom's murky underworld should ring an alarm' Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns. 8 June 2023 11:51 AM
View all Politics
How to apply for Sassa grant Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need. 9 June 2023 2:30 PM
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict. 9 June 2023 9:18 AM
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] New blood test for cancer shows promise at clinical trials A new blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer has shown promise in a major trial. 9 June 2023 4:50 PM
Five great cars you can get for under R200K It's not impossible to get a quality car for cheap. Here are some options that won't set you back more than R200 000. 9 June 2023 4:38 PM
Flavanol-rich foods are linked to better memory and heart health - study A recent study shows that people who eat a diet high in flavanol-rich foods may have better memory. 9 June 2023 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Action all around as French Open finals kick off this weekend You don't want to miss the women's and men's French Open singles' finals this weekend. 9 June 2023 12:34 PM
WP vs Sharks: 'We've got to win tomorrow' - John Dobson on Currie Cup clash It's the Western Province versus Sharks tomorrow (10 June) at Cape Town Stadium. Here's what the coach says ahead of the game. 9 June 2023 9:26 AM
There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lank... 8 June 2023 7:45 PM
View all Sport
Loyiso Gola hits Cape Town with new comedy show 'Popular Culture' Comedian Loyiso Gola is back to give you all the laughs with his latest show 'Popular Culture' hitting Home Coming theatre from 12... 9 June 2023 2:58 PM
Take a musical journey down memory lane for #AnHourWith SA actor Neil Sandilands Join South African director Neil Sandilands this Sunday for an hour of the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia. 9 June 2023 10:07 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let's look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition. 9 June 2023 5:56 PM
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram's algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda's Ghetto Kids from Britain's Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread

9 June 2023 3:21 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Brain cancer
celebrity news

Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty has released a teary-eyed video showing her undergoing brain cancer treatment.

Popular Beverly Hills 90210 actress Shannen Doherty (52) was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and announced her remission in 2017.

But in 2020, the actress revealed that her cancer had returned in 2019 and progressed to stage four.

On Wednesday, 7 June, the teary-eyed actress shared a video on social media showing her undergoing brain cancer treatment from earlier this year.

Watch her teary update below.

The videos show the star's doctor preparing her to enter the machine, which she said was a process of "getting fitted for the mask" which is worn "during radiation to your brain".

In the video, Doherty's tears roll as she documents her journey, showing the raw side of living with cancer.

Many fans rushed to give Doherty encouragement in the comments section of her video post while others expressed their appreciation for Doherty documenting her vulnerability through this emotional time.

Fellow Hollywood A-listers have shared their love and heartfelt well wishes for their actress-friend too.

Sending strength to Doherty and all those living with cancer.


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread




