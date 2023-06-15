SweepSouth: A genius app revolutionizing the cleaning industry





The story of SweepSouth started with a personal dilemma that couple Aisha Pandor and Alen Ribic faced on a regular basis – finding a reliable person to manage their household while they were at work. Since both worked long hours during the week, it became frustratingly difficult to hire a housekeeping professional to assist them.

Pandor, a trained geneticist, and Ribic, a software engineer saw this personal need as a gap in the market and took a major swing at making it a business. The idea was to use technology to connect clients with professional and reliable domestic workers. To make this happen, the couple quit their jobs, sold their house, and cashed in on their pension plans as the initial capital for the business.

Moving in with Pandor’s parents was meant to be a temporary solution but the pair ended up staying there for four years while fully committing to bringing this idea to life.

This leap of faith would prove worth it. SweepSouth is now revolutionizing the cleaning industry as South Africa’s first on-demand cleaning platform connecting busy people to domestic workers, cleaners, child-care providers, and gardeners.

In 2014, SweepSouth, South Africa’s first, on-demand cleaning app connecting clients to trusted background-checked housekeeping professionals, was launched. Within 3 minutes, clients can book a SweepStar for as early as the next day. The end-to-end service makes housekeeping more convenient but also creates employment opportunities and flexible work in an industry where workers are often underpaid and overworked.

SweepStars can choose where and when they would like to work and earn up to 80% of the client’s booking fee, as well as tips. This creates a hassle-free and positive experience for both the client and SweepStar.

In their launch year, SweepSouth took home the first prize at SiMODiSA’s Start-Up SA event, which granted them an opportunity to experience the start-up culture Silicon Valley and meet potential partners and investors while exploring international possibilities.

The company has since expanded its range of services with SweepSouth Connect, which offers clients the ability to connect with plumbers, electricians, carpenters, and more. Pandor credits the company’s rapid growth to the combined efforts of her team and mentions how founders are often seen as the go-to people for every solution, which isn’t necessarily the case.

As a first-time founder, you’re experiencing a lot of these challenges for the first time. You get to this point where your rate of growth and the business’s rate of growth can start running apart a little bit. It’s not true that you have to be the person who solves everything. Aisha Pandor, CEO, SweepSouth

As you scale, the team members you bring onboard, the investors you bring onboard, the advisors and mentors you have, become increasingly important Aisha Pandor, CEO, SweepSouth

Turning inconvenience into a seized opportunity and taking a big leap of faith to make it happen, proved to be a genius recipe for SweepSouth’s success.

