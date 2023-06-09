Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France





Bongani Bingwa speaks with John Adderley, International correspondent

Four children between the ages of one and three were attacked by a man carrying a knife at a park in Annecy, France.

The man was from Syria and reportedly held refugee status in Sweden.

He had been in France since separating from his wife and three-year-old child. John Adderley, International Correspondent

According to Adderley, a French prosecutor says there does not appear to be a terrorist motive behind the attack.

The attacker was arrested and had been chased and detained by onlookers until the police arrived.

The children appear to be in stable condition after being treated in hospital.

One adult was also treated at the hospital who was attacked.

We do not know if that was one of the onlookers who went to confront the attacker. John Adderley, International Correspondent

Picture: Pexels.com

It is just another example isn’t it if how the most idyllic peaceful setting… in the blink of an eye can turn into a scene of horror. John Adderley, International Correspondent

