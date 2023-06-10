Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

10 June 2023 8:54 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Top Picks
SJ's Top Picks

Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your weekend.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

  • Langa Community Arts Festival
  • Jive Cape Town Funny Festival
  • Sex Expo
The Langa Community Arts Festival will be taking place on Saturday (10 June 2023) at Guga S’thebe Arts and Culture Centre from 10am to 6pm.

The festival celebrates 100 years of the township's existence.

There will be workshops on weaving, fashion design, GBV, face painting, bead work, music theory, and creative writing from 10am to 12 pm for primary and high school pupils.

From 1pm to 5.30 pm there will be a music theatre production from Langa Vibes collectives, guest speakers, a visual arts exhibition, and live performances from local artists and lots more.

Entry is FREE!

Get ready for a great night out because the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival is back!

The festival of laughs is running until 2 July 2023 at the Baxter Theatre.

The "Mother City's antidote to the winter cold for over two decades", features some of the best local and international comedic talents.

The lineup this year includes Alan Committie, Larry Soffer, Emo Adams, Dalin Oliver, Daredevil Chicken, Schalk Bezuidenhout, Marc Lottering and Riaad Moosa.

For ticket information, click here.

sex-expojpg

The Sex Expo is happening from 09 to 11 June 2023 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The three-day event features stage shows, informative workshops and a number of stands showcasing enticing products.

Please note that no under-18s are allowed.

Click here for ticket information.

