Why healing from trauma is vital
'Trauma' is a buzz word often loosely thrown around these days.
Open your Instagram or Twitter feed, and there's someone speaking about trauma.
But while most people go through some sort of trauma, not everyone is traumatised.
The impact of trauma depends on how an individual perceives something that happens.
Recovering from trauma - whether it's childhood trauma, abuse or grief - can be a life long journey, but is a necessary process of healing.
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Claudia Roodt, a therapist and trauma informed facilitator on how to take that first step to healing.
Trauma is not what happens to us. It's what happens inside of us. If you grew up in a home where there was conflict but repair, you would know and your body would know what to do. It's a mind-body connection and how your body works with how you react to situations.Claudia Roodt, therapist and trauma informed facilitator
Most of our trauma stems from a childhood experience.
Roodt says parental trauma can pre-dispose offspring to inter-generational trauma.
Our caregivers and the way they 'download' becomes your 'GPS'. If that doesn't benefit you, that is trauma. You get stuck in an unhealthy cycle. It's about looking at the relationship milieu that you grew up in and how does that benefit you now. Most people that come to me say they're stuck. They don't know how to move forward in their relationships or they want to commit suicide.Claudia Roodt, therapist and trauma informed facilitator
Trauma that remains unprocessed can have a detrimental impact on relationships.
If you don't deal with it, your relationship will deal with it on your behalf. You don't enter a relationship with a person, you enter a relationship with their trauma they haven't dealt with.Claudia Roodt, therapist and trauma informed facilitator
If a relationship isn't a safe place, then you find a way outside of it to get away from the discomfort. Because if there's a moment of discomfort, it resonates in our bodies. And none of us want to feel those feelings.Claudia Roodt, therapist and trauma informed facilitator
Roodt has set up an 8-week Healing Support Group for Women which begins this Tuesday in Kraaifontein.
To find out more, design2connect.co.za or call 083 587 3269.
Scroll up for the full interview.
