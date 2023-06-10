Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week





The true-crime series Rosemary's Hitlist launches next week. Photo: Showmax

Her shocking and sensational court trial had us glued to our television screens and made front-page headlines.

Now convicted murderer Rosemary Ndlovu's jaw-dropping story is coming to our screens this week in a new Showmax true-crime documentary series 'Rosemary's Hitlist'.

In 2021, the cop-turned-serial-killer was handed six life terms for the murders of six people – her live-in partner and five of her relatives.

Ndlovu was dubbed the 'insurance killer' because her motive was to live off of their life and funeral insurance policies.

She had raked in much as R1.4 million at the time of her arrest.

The series is directed by Valen’tino Mathibela and was commissioned by Nicola van Niekerk, who is the driving force behind true crime at MultiChoice.

It will premiere first on Showmax on Wednesday with new episodes on Thursdays.

Most of the time, when we hear of gruesome cases of murder, the perpetrators are men arrested by police. Here we have multiple victims, killed by a woman, from within the same family. And she happens to be a cop. Valen’tino Mathibela, director

The project spanned over two years and development took about six months in 2021.

Mathibela said the research was a painstaking process of unearthing cold cases and understanding why these were never solved.

But there were even bigger challenges such as convincing those closest to Ndlovu to share their stories.

Many of her victims and the survivors of the deceased still live in fear.

Some of them have been brushed by death. If you remember when she was sentenced, she threatened one of the witnesses. Her victims know she's capable of doing hectic things and that's why they didn't want to open up. So we had to hide their identities as aliases. Valen’tino Mathibela, director

Some of them are still living with severe trauma. And because they live in poverty, they've not received therapy. There's no outlet because they'd rather put bread on the table. So we had to find a way to make them trust us and to care for them before we put them on camera. Valen’tino Mathibela, director

Behind Ndlovu's well kept façade lies a cunning, manipulative and evil person.

Forensic psychologist Elmarie Myburgh who profiled Ndlovu before the trial described her as a 'psychopath'.

Meeting her was a surprise. She is charming and imposing and when she walks into a room, all the attention is on her. When you talk to her, she is so warm. She acknowledges you and you're thinking 'who are you?' I was so intrigued by the psyche of this woman. But more than anything, I couldn't fathom how dark she was to blindside everyone. To be able to perpetrate this crime yet wear her blue uniform, to protect the very society she was terrorising...but even closer...her home. Valen’tino Mathibela, director

According to witnesses, Ndlovu's childhood was said to be far different from her adult life.

She experienced deep rooted poverty as a child and later in life, became a caregiver to many - a role she seemed to have mastered.

She was the person many could turn to when faced with financial problems, which she used to lure them to gain their trust.

Everyone gravitated towards her because she was a role-model for a better life. So I could not understand why how one gets to a place to abuse and exploit such a privileged position of power. I don't understand how you're able to play such a role and then harm the people you're uplifting. Valen’tino Mathibela, director

