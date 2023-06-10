Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
SA pop star Lyle Anthony living it up in LA

10 June 2023 12:07 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Mariah Carey
Pride Month
afropop
popstar

Lyle Anthony shot to fame in South Africa after winning Popstars in 2010. Sara-Jayne catches up with him as he is about to perform at LA Pride where Mariah Carey is the headline act.
SA pop star Lyle Anthony Photo: @lyleanthony_usa / Twitter
SA pop star Lyle Anthony Photo: @lyleanthony_usa / Twitter

From Bosmont all the way to Beverly Hills, South African Afro-pop singer Lyle Anthony is now rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous.

Anthony shot to fame in South Africa after winning Popstars in 2010.

In 2019, he was granted an artist visa to live and work in the US after showing extraordinary ability and talent.

The singer-songwriter, dancer and model is making waves in the 'City of Angels'.

On Saturday, he’ll be performing at LA Pride where Mariah Carey is the headline act.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King caught up with him before the big event.

I've been grinding really hard. I came here with a plan...I knew it was a new start for me in the city of Los Angeles. I've met with the right people and made the right contacts. And people have taken notice of me and my craft. I'm so excited to be performing alongside Mariah Carey and rubbing shoulders with so many stars. I'm excited for where it's going.

Lyle Anthony, Afro pop singer and dancer

Winning Popstars became a huge launching pad for Anthony, who later joined a group.

After the ensemble split up, the multi-talented musician headlined several cruise ships and travelled to 50 countries.

Every time I came to LA, it felt like home and I said let's make the move. in 2019, just before the pandemic, I moved to LA. In 2020 when the pandemic hit, that was my time to focus on my music and people starting noticing. I opened for En Vogue in Arizona last year.

Lyle Anthony, Afro pop singer and dancer

But like most independent musicians, making it big in LA is no easy feat.

Being in the entertainment industry is being a small fish in a big pond.

And the Hollywood dream can be easily crushed.

I need to stay focused because you can so easily be caught up. I've come so far not to just come so far.

Lyle Anthony, Afro pop singer and dancer

Sometimes you can get so despondent. Everything is so expensive here and everything I make is going back into my work. But it's been a great journey. I'm on the right stages and I'm in boardrooms. It gives me hope that I need to keep going.

Lyle Anthony, Afro pop singer and dancer

Scroll up for more on this conversation.




