Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passed away on Saturday.
COSAFA confirmed via a family statement that Barker died after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).
Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the tournament.
“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Clive over the past six months. He fought a brave battle and we are relieved he is now at peace" said the Barker family's statement.
Barker, 78, led South Africa to their only continental triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 1996, and also steered the side to a maiden World Cup appearance in France in 1998, and is fondly remembered by fans across the country, as has been evident by the tremendous support he received after falling ill.
"Clive will be remembered by South Africans for his role in helping to bring a nation together around the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, but for us, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed."
Ooh no, Clive Barker - May His Soul Rest in Peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/4O9y02XuPo' MaWine 2023 (@Mandla_MaWine) June 10, 2023
Rest in Power Clive Barker 🙏🏽🕊💔' Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) June 10, 2023
Thank you for delivering the greatest moment in South African Football with Bafana Bafana ⚽️
My condolences to the Barker Family #PTFWShakes #PTFWSBetway pic.twitter.com/lMD8gmD2EQ
This article first appeared on EWN : Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away
More from Sport
Comrades Marathon winner predictions aplenty ahead of Sunday's race
Some of the top contenders include last year's winner Tete Dijana, as well as previous winner Bongumusa Mthembu, while Gerda Steyn seems to be a firm favourite for the women's race.Read More
Action all around as French Open finals kick off this weekend
You don't want to miss the women's and men's French Open singles' finals this weekend.Read More
WP vs Sharks: 'We've got to win tomorrow' - John Dobson on Currie Cup clash
It's the Western Province versus Sharks tomorrow (10 June) at Cape Town Stadium. Here's what the coach says ahead of the game.Read More
There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup
Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lanka and Wales in the pool phase.Read More
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami
The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.Read More
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football
Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soccer World Cup.Read More
Western Province Rugby dismisses reports of R15m offer to Cheslin Kolbe
Several local media outlets have suggested that a staggering offer was made to Kolbe that would lure him home and make him the country’s best-paid rugby star.Read More
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit
The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour.Read More
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy
McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils.Read More