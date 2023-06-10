BE ALERT! WhatsApp scams on the increase in SA
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to technical consultant at internet security company ESET, Lucas Molefe.
WhatsApp is South Africa's most popular messaging App with 23 million users in the country.
According to a press release by ESET, the App is also a popular place for scammers looking to make a quick buck using social enegineering tactics.
ESET says scammers trick users into revealing personal information, downloading malware, or making payments to fraudulent accounts.
.@WhatsApp has over two billion users, so it’s no surprise that the platform offers a vast pool of potential targets. To make things worse, scammers have been learning new and sophisticated social engineering skills to trap us in their trickery. 🎣#ESET #ProgressProtected' ESET (@ESET) March 10, 2023
A social engineering scam is basically when someone plays with and exploits human vulnerability and not actually technical vulnerabilities.Lucas Molefe - Technical Consultant, ESET
The person who is basically trying to steal or get something from you, acts as a solution, yet they are not the solution but they are the biggest threat in your life.Lucas Molefe - Technical Consultant, ESET
This is something that has been happening especially in the last three months. We have seen so many people being hacked.Lucas Molefe - Technical Consultant, ESET
Here are some of the most common WhatsApp scams:
- Phishing scams: Fraudsters send messages that appear to be from a legitimate source, like a WhatsApp business account of a retailer, insurer or bank, and ask the victim to click on a link or provide personal information.
- Pretexting scams: Scammers spin a false narrative or use a pretext to gain the victim's trust, such as pretending to be a customer service representative or a co-worker, and then asking for sensitive information.
- Romance scams: Con artists create fake profiles on WhatsApp and other dating apps to establish a relationship with users and then ask for money or personal information.
Click here to see what other scams are out there.
Tips on how you can protect yourself from scams:
- Don't share any personal information like bank account details, passwords, or other sensitive information on WhatsApp, even if the request appears to be coming from a trusted source.
- Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your device. Updates often include security fixes and other enhancements that can help protect you from scams.
- If you receive a message from a known contact, but it seems suspicious, verify (either by a phone call or using another social platform) with the person before clicking on any links or downloading any attachments. Scammers often use other people’s hacked accounts to send fraudulent messages to their contacts.
For more safety tips, click here.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : BE ALERT! WhatsApp scams on the increase in SA
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-person-holding-a-cellphone-with-logo-on-the-screen-4132538/
More from Local
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week
Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our screens this week.Read More
'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser
Friends and family of the late McKaiser gathered on Saturday in Makhanda to pay their last respects.Read More
Poor water quality is the latest of South Africa's national crises
On top of our ongoing electricity struggles, a water crisis is unfolding in South Africa.Read More
[LISTEN] Decimated family with 'no faith in SAPS' seeks justice for son's murder
A father tells of his family's ordeal after their son was shot dead by his friend during a play date.Read More
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans
On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans.Read More
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand?
South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict.Read More
[PICTURES] Six fur seals found washed up on Long Beach with stab wounds
The nature of the wounds is still under investigation.Read More
CT mom handed 25-year jail term for selling naked pics of daughter on dark web
The mother of five, currently in her thirties, was arrested in July 2021.Read More
Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders given 6-month extention. Can't be deported
There is much fear and confusion as ZEP permit holders scramble to figure out their next move.Read More