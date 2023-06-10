Streaming issues? Report here
BE ALERT! WhatsApp scams on the increase in SA

10 June 2023 1:17 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
whatsapp scam

Scammers are said to be using social engineering tactics to con people.

Gugs Mhlungu spoke to technical consultant at internet security company ESET, Lucas Molefe.

WhatsApp is South Africa's most popular messaging App with 23 million users in the country.

According to a press release by ESET, the App is also a popular place for scammers looking to make a quick buck using social enegineering tactics.

ESET says scammers trick users into revealing personal information, downloading malware, or making payments to fraudulent accounts.

A social engineering scam is basically when someone plays with and exploits human vulnerability and not actually technical vulnerabilities.

Lucas Molefe - Technical Consultant, ESET

The person who is basically trying to steal or get something from you, acts as a solution, yet they are not the solution but they are the biggest threat in your life.

Lucas Molefe - Technical Consultant, ESET

This is something that has been happening especially in the last three months. We have seen so many people being hacked.

Lucas Molefe - Technical Consultant, ESET

Here are some of the most common WhatsApp scams:

  • Phishing scams: Fraudsters send messages that appear to be from a legitimate source, like a WhatsApp business account of a retailer, insurer or bank, and ask the victim to click on a link or provide personal information.
  • Pretexting scams: Scammers spin a false narrative or use a pretext to gain the victim's trust, such as pretending to be a customer service representative or a co-worker, and then asking for sensitive information.
  • Romance scams: Con artists create fake profiles on WhatsApp and other dating apps to establish a relationship with users and then ask for money or personal information.

Click here to see what other scams are out there.

Tips on how you can protect yourself from scams:

  • Don't share any personal information like bank account details, passwords, or other sensitive information on WhatsApp, even if the request appears to be coming from a trusted source.
  • Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your device. Updates often include security fixes and other enhancements that can help protect you from scams.
  • If you receive a message from a known contact, but it seems suspicious, verify (either by a phone call or using another social platform) with the person before clicking on any links or downloading any attachments. Scammers often use other people’s hacked accounts to send fraudulent messages to their contacts.

For more safety tips, click here.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : BE ALERT! WhatsApp scams on the increase in SA




