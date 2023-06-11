All you need to know about food safety
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Food Safety Scientific Director, Dr Graham Campbell.
Food safety is anything we consume or eat that is contaminated with a bug or a virus and that has the ability to make us sick.Dr Graham Campbell, Director - Food Safety Scientific
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 420 000 people die every year from eating contaminated food.
Added to that, children under 5-years-old carry 40% of the foodborne disease burden, with 125 000 deaths every year.
The WHO says there are an estimated 600 million cases of foodborne illnesses annually.
Research shows that unsafe food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemical substances causes more than 200 diseases.
On 7 June 2023, World Food Safety Day was observed.
The aim of the day is to "draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agricultural production, market access, tourism and sustainable development. "
In South Africa, the high cost of living is forcing some people to buy food from untrusted vendors and this could cause illness or even death.
And let's not forget, persistent loadshedding is also affecting the quality of our food.
Don't open your fridge as much as you need to. Try and keep the fridge closed for as long as possible. Things that are very temperature sensitive, should be stored at the back of the fridge.Dr Graham Campbell, Director - Food Safety Scientific
What happens these days, with the economic stresses of life in South Africa, is that retail stores at the end of the day if they haven't sold the product and it's at the end of its shelf life, they go back and repackage it and put a new label on it.Dr Graham Campbell, Director - Food Safety Scientific
The biggest thing that we often fail to do is that we don't use our nose enough when dealing with our meats. If you open up the pack and it doesn't smell right, then discard it or take it back to the shop where you bought it.Dr Graham Campbell, Director - Food Safety Scientific
Make sure that you wash your hands regularly. Always wash or sanitise your hands before you eat.Dr Graham Campbell, Director - Food Safety Scientific
This article first appeared on 702 : All you need to know about food safety
