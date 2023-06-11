Last few days to comment on Muizenberg upgrade





A representation of the proposed Muizenberg beachfront upgrade. @CityofCT/Facebook

If you're a resident or a regular visitor to Muizenberg beach, there's just a few days to give your comments on the proposed upgrade to the beautiful surfing spot.

The City of Cape Town has drafted a concept design which will see improvements at Surfers Corner, on the western part of the beachfront along Beach Road in Muizenberg.

The main upgrade area boundary includes the connection to the St James walkway, Surfers Corner steps, main promenade area and the western and eastern parking area.

The public participation process commenced for 30 days in August last year and 335 comments were received on the base assessment report.

This input was drafted in an amended document, which is up for public comment once again.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chatted to Alderman Eddie Andrews, the City of Cape Town's MMC for Spatial Planning and Environment for an update.

This document will look at how we respond to the engineering concerns with the wooden revetment that's passed it's shelf life and much needed enhancements to ablution facilities, a widened pathway and a formalized parking area. The document is online on our portal and the public has until the 15th June to make their comments. We're inviting affected stakeholders to make their submissions to the final document. Eddie Andrews, City of Cape Town MMC for Spatial Planning and Environment

The proposal to upgrade Surfer's Corner has been a bone of contention with urbanists, but Andrews has reassured there's been constant engagement on the issue.

Some were arguing we shouldn't harden the surface as it would encourage more people to park there. But we're saying it's an existing parking lot that's not been formalised yet. And we want to ensure that there will be more capacity for people to park there. Eddie Andrews, City of Cape Town MMC for Spatial Planning and Environment

The City's vision for recreational activities includes increased seating, new playground equipment with fall absorbing surfaces, lawns with irrigation, an accessible promenade and better connection and movement to the existing St James-Muizenberg walkway.

Just across the road (from the parking) is a wooden revetment which will become a concrete replacement. When the tide allows, you can use it as a place to enjoy the ocean or have a cup of coffee. This corner forms an important link to the St James pathway. We've also installed the aluminum side railings to ensure that those who walk there are safer. Eddie Andrews, City of Cape Town MMC for Spatial Planning and Environment

The pathway across the Muizenberg beach front would be widened and lighting would be installed. The ablution block will be relocated to where the play area is. It will really enhance the end-use experience. We're also having conversations on re-designing the circle. So our objective is engineering, improving the end-user experience and safety. Eddie Andrews, City of Cape Town MMC for Spatial Planning and Environment

To comment, visit the City of Cape Town's website.

