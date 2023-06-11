Felicia Goosen tells her fascinating story of being a 'prison child'
You'd be forgiven for thinking you were reading the script of a riveting Hollywood movie, but instead it's the real life story of a South African woman.
Unfathomable, poignant, moving and inspiring, Felicia Goosen tells her story in a new book called Prison Child.
Felicia is the daughter of Vanessa Goosen, a convicted heroin smuggler, who served a life sentence in Thailand.
In her first three years, life for Felicia was inside the walls of the notorious Lard Yao prison.
Due to prison rules, on her third birthday, Felicia had to leave her mother and everything she had known and return to South Africa.
There she would be raised by friends of her mother’s in a loving, caring and stable family.
But despite this, Felicia battled demons she could not understand and the legacy of being a ‘prison child’ would take root in a number of very destructive ways.
Today, in her own words, Felicia shared her story with Sara-Jayne Makwala King.
I've done a lot of work with healing. I wanted to write a book a while back, but I asked myself how it would end. At that time, I was still in pain. At the end, there should be hope and things should be okay. You should be able to live a life you deserve. Now I feel more whole.Felicia Goosen, Prison Child author
Felicia's earliest memory of her time in Thailand came flooding back to her at the age of 19.
The visceral emotion of her memory led to a panic attack.
She says she was overwhelmed with a feeling of intense rejection and confusion, while at the same time seeing snippets of her mother in her head.
You've been with someone for so long and they're just not there anymore. You don't understand it and constantly anticipate you'll see them. But it never happens.Felicia Goosen, Prison Child author
The impact of Felicia's trauma manifested as chronic illness and took a toll on her mental health during her university years.
On the surface, Felicia would think she could cope, but things would escalate when she had ulcers or her leg pain.
Depression and anxiety was not explained to me. I thought this was a death sentence. In my second year of varsity, I finally understood why I was suffering the way I was. I had no idea you could get different types of antidepressants, some might work and some might not. The medication I was on made me numb...I felt nauseous and blank for a whole year. I have no memories of that year.Felicia Goosen, Prison Child author
Growing up, Felicia had a sense of normality and home with her adopted family.
She had asked her parents questions about her biological parents and some things were revealed to her.
But upon visiting her mother in Thailand at the age of 19, she realized the true extent of her narrative.
Felicia believes her mother is innocent and was a victim in the crime.
I have to believe her for her words. I could not imagine the suffering she has gone through. On my part it's about how I can heal and find restoration. Sometimes we focus on the negative things to try to figure out something we will never understand. So I took the approach to move forward.Felicia Goosen, Prison Child author
Scroll up for the full conversation.
More from Local
Increase in animal impoundments in Cape Town
The city's Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit has impounded 1 926 animals from July 2023 to March this year.Read More
Last few days to comment on Muizenberg upgrade
Sara-Jayne is in conversation with the City of Cape Town's Alderman Eddie Andrews on the latest upgrades to Muizenberg beach.Read More
Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker
Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Barker.Read More
Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train', says tweep
Automated information recorded by the Council of Geoscience indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, further recording the epicentre in Alberton.Read More
All you need to know about food safety
An estimated 420 000 people die every year from eating contaminated food.Read More
BE ALERT! WhatsApp scams on the increase in SA
Scammers are said to be using social engineering tactics to con people.Read More
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week
Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our screens this week.Read More
'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser
Friends and family of the late McKaiser gathered on Saturday in Makhanda to pay their last respects.Read More
Poor water quality is the latest of South Africa's national crises
On top of our ongoing electricity struggles, a water crisis is unfolding in South Africa.Read More