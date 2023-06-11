Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 5 in a Row
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Increase in animal impoundments in Cape Town The city's Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit has impounded 1 926 animals from July 2023 to March this year. 11 June 2023 12:40 PM
Felicia Goosen tells her fascinating story of being a 'prison child' Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Felicia Goosen about her new book: Prison Child - a recollection of her time spent... 11 June 2023 12:04 PM
Last few days to comment on Muizenberg upgrade Sara-Jayne is in conversation with the City of Cape Town's Alderman Eddie Andrews on the latest upgrades to Muizenberg beach. 11 June 2023 10:15 AM
View all Local
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
View all Politics
How to apply for Sassa grant Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need. 9 June 2023 2:30 PM
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict. 9 June 2023 9:18 AM
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
View all Business
South Africans always find the humour in anything...even during an earthquake It wasn’t long after the 4.7 magnitude tremor struck Gauteng when social media was flooded with memes. 11 June 2023 1:42 PM
Tips on how to speak to someone who has shutdown When someone withdraws, they are saying they don't feel psychologically or emotionally safe to stay in the conversation. 11 June 2023 12:37 PM
Get ready to be captivated: The Encounters Documentary Festival is back! The 25th Encounters South African International Documentary Festival takes place in Cape Town and Johannesburg from 22 June to 2 J... 11 June 2023 10:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was... 11 June 2023 12:25 PM
Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Bar... 11 June 2023 9:21 AM
Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the t... 10 June 2023 12:03 PM
View all Sport
SA pop star Lyle Anthony living it up in LA Lyle Anthony shot to fame in South Africa after winning Popstars in 2010. Sara-Jayne catches up with him as he is about to perform... 10 June 2023 12:07 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
Loyiso Gola hits Cape Town with new comedy show 'Popular Culture' Comedian Loyiso Gola is back to give you all the laughs with his latest show 'Popular Culture' hitting Home Coming theatre from 12... 9 June 2023 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition. 9 June 2023 5:56 PM
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Felicia Goosen tells her fascinating story of being a 'prison child'

11 June 2023 12:04 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Thailand
South Africans incarcerated in Thailand
Drug mule
thai prison

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Felicia Goosen about her new book: Prison Child - a recollection of her time spent in a Thai prison with her mother, a convicted smuggler.
Felicia Goosen with Sara-Jayne in-studio Photo: Cape Talk
Felicia Goosen with Sara-Jayne in-studio Photo: Cape Talk

You'd be forgiven for thinking you were reading the script of a riveting Hollywood movie, but instead it's the real life story of a South African woman.

Unfathomable, poignant, moving and inspiring, Felicia Goosen tells her story in a new book called Prison Child.

Felicia is the daughter of Vanessa Goosen, a convicted heroin smuggler, who served a life sentence in Thailand.

In her first three years, life for Felicia was inside the walls of the notorious Lard Yao prison.

Due to prison rules, on her third birthday, Felicia had to leave her mother and everything she had known and return to South Africa.

There she would be raised by friends of her mother’s in a loving, caring and stable family.

But despite this, Felicia battled demons she could not understand and the legacy of being a ‘prison child’ would take root in a number of very destructive ways.

Today, in her own words, Felicia shared her story with Sara-Jayne Makwala King.

I've done a lot of work with healing. I wanted to write a book a while back, but I asked myself how it would end. At that time, I was still in pain. At the end, there should be hope and things should be okay. You should be able to live a life you deserve. Now I feel more whole.

Felicia Goosen, Prison Child author

Felicia's earliest memory of her time in Thailand came flooding back to her at the age of 19.

The visceral emotion of her memory led to a panic attack.

She says she was overwhelmed with a feeling of intense rejection and confusion, while at the same time seeing snippets of her mother in her head.

You've been with someone for so long and they're just not there anymore. You don't understand it and constantly anticipate you'll see them. But it never happens.

Felicia Goosen, Prison Child author

The impact of Felicia's trauma manifested as chronic illness and took a toll on her mental health during her university years.

On the surface, Felicia would think she could cope, but things would escalate when she had ulcers or her leg pain.

Depression and anxiety was not explained to me. I thought this was a death sentence. In my second year of varsity, I finally understood why I was suffering the way I was. I had no idea you could get different types of antidepressants, some might work and some might not. The medication I was on made me numb...I felt nauseous and blank for a whole year. I have no memories of that year.

Felicia Goosen, Prison Child author

Growing up, Felicia had a sense of normality and home with her adopted family.

She had asked her parents questions about her biological parents and some things were revealed to her.

But upon visiting her mother in Thailand at the age of 19, she realized the true extent of her narrative.

Felicia believes her mother is innocent and was a victim in the crime.

I have to believe her for her words. I could not imagine the suffering she has gone through. On my part it's about how I can heal and find restoration. Sometimes we focus on the negative things to try to figure out something we will never understand. So I took the approach to move forward.

Felicia Goosen, Prison Child author

Scroll up for the full conversation.




11 June 2023 12:04 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Thailand
South Africans incarcerated in Thailand
Drug mule
thai prison

More from Local

Photo: Pexels/Helena Lopes

Increase in animal impoundments in Cape Town

11 June 2023 12:40 PM

The city's Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit has impounded 1 926 animals from July 2023 to March this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A representation of the proposed Muizenberg beachfront upgrade. @CityofCT/Facebook

Last few days to comment on Muizenberg upgrade

11 June 2023 10:15 AM

Sara-Jayne is in conversation with the City of Cape Town's Alderman Eddie Andrews on the latest upgrades to Muizenberg beach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker

11 June 2023 9:21 AM

Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Barker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Gauteng on 11 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/@LastQuake

Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train', says tweep

11 June 2023 8:41 AM

Automated information recorded by the Council of Geoscience indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, further recording the epicentre in Alberton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food in the fridge. Photo: Unsplash/Darrien Staton

All you need to know about food safety

11 June 2023 8:34 AM

An estimated 420 000 people die every year from eating contaminated food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BE ALERT! WhatsApp scams on the increase in SA

10 June 2023 1:17 PM

Scammers are said to be using social engineering tactics to con people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The true-crime series Rosemary's Hitlist launches next week. Photo: Showmax

Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week

10 June 2023 10:19 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our screens this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late broadcaster, columnist and author, Eusebius McKaiser was laid to rest on 10 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Eusebius

'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser

10 June 2023 9:46 AM

Friends and family of the late McKaiser gathered on Saturday in Makhanda to pay their last respects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Poor water quality is the latest of South Africa's national crises

9 June 2023 3:34 PM

On top of our ongoing electricity struggles, a water crisis is unfolding in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sixteen-year-old Joshua Edwards was shot and killed in a friend's house in Midrand in January 2021.

[LISTEN] Decimated family with 'no faith in SAPS' seeks justice for son's murder

9 June 2023 2:16 PM

A father tells of his family's ordeal after their son was shot dead by his friend during a play date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CT mom handed 25-year jail term for selling naked pics of daughter on dark web

Local

[LISTEN] Human lie detector explains how to spot a liar

Lifestyle

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Whatsapp users urged to be vigilant of con artists

11 June 2023 7:40 PM

ANC to hold virtual prayer service in honour of late Tina Joemat-Pettersson

11 June 2023 7:00 PM

Bo-Kaap gentrification: CT has ignored residents' concerns - Al Jama-ah's Salie

11 June 2023 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA