Get ready to be captivated: The Encounters Documentary Festival is back!
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to Encounters Festival Director, Mandisa Zitha.
Over the years there has been a rise in documentary making. There is clearly a much wider interest in the genre. I think people look to documentaries for entertainment, educational purposes and to be inspired.Mandisa Zitha, Encounters Festival Director
The Encounters South African International Documentary Festival is set to captivate audiences in Cape Town and Johannesburg from 22 June to 2 July 2023.
The festival, renowned for its celebration of thought-provoking and impactful documentaries, turns 25 this year.
Zitha says there will be a huge range of films from around the world on show.
For more information on the films that will be screened, click here.
We try and give the South African public a snapshot of what is happening in the documentary genre worldwide.Mandisa Zitha, Encounters Festival Director
We also provide a platform for emerging filmmakers and student films.Mandisa Zitha, Encounters Festival Director
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Get ready to be captivated: The Encounters Documentary Festival is back!
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cru4tMuKSTj/
