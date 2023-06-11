Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Increase in animal impoundments in Cape Town The city's Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit has impounded 1 926 animals from July 2023 to March this year.
Felicia Goosen tells her fascinating story of being a 'prison child' Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Felicia Goosen about her new book: Prison Child - a recollection of her time spent...
Last few days to comment on Muizenberg upgrade Sara-Jayne is in conversation with the City of Cape Town's Alderman Eddie Andrews on the latest upgrades to Muizenberg beach.
View all Local
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans.
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk.
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine's much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin.
View all Politics
How to apply for Sassa grant Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need.
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict.
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top?
View all Business
South Africans always find the humour in anything...even during an earthquake It wasn't long after the 4.7 magnitude tremor struck Gauteng when social media was flooded with memes.
Tips on how to speak to someone who has shutdown When someone withdraws, they are saying they don't feel psychologically or emotionally safe to stay in the conversation.
Get ready to be captivated: The Encounters Documentary Festival is back! The 25th Encounters South African International Documentary Festival takes place in Cape Town and Johannesburg from 22 June to 2 J...
View all Lifestyle
Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe's best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was...
Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Bar...
Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the t...
View all Sport
SA pop star Lyle Anthony living it up in LA Lyle Anthony shot to fame in South Africa after winning Popstars in 2010. Sara-Jayne catches up with him as he is about to perform...
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre...
Loyiso Gola hits Cape Town with new comedy show 'Popular Culture' Comedian Loyiso Gola is back to give you all the laughs with his latest show 'Popular Culture' hitting Home Coming theatre from 12...
View all Entertainment
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition.
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram's algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform.
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka.
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences.
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.
Uganda's Ghetto Kids from Britain's Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on.
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says...
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener.
View all Opinion
Tips on how to speak to someone who has shutdown

11 June 2023 12:37 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
how to speak to someone who has shutdown
reptilian defence mechanism

When someone withdraws, they are saying they don't feel psychologically or emotionally safe to stay in the conversation.

Gugs Mhlungu spoke to resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.

Copyright: stratfordproductions/123rf
Copyright: stratfordproductions/123rf

It is probably one of the most frustrating things when you're trying to work through an issue and suddenly the person you're talking to shuts down and doesn't respond.

Jiyane says there is a symbolic significance and meaning to this type of behaviour.

She explains that when a person withdraws, they are telling us that they don't feel psychologically or emotionally safe to stay in the conversation.

Something in that conversation threatens the self psychologically and emotionally and then it has triggered what we refer to as that reptilian defence mechanism - fight, flight or freeze.

Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Learn to look at what's going on for you. How safe are you feeling? Because the minute anybody feels unsafe, it triggers that reptilian defence mechanism and it doesn't help to continue when you are in that state. The best thing is to recognise that and time out.

Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

It helps to reboot the brain, just like we do with a computer, to give it some time for it to reconnect so that your emotions and your thoughts are in sync.

Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Here are some tips from Psych Central on what to do when someone you care about shuts down:

  • Take a break from, or “table” the conversation

  • Write down your thoughts and feelings to revisit later

  • Stay calm

  • Don’t retaliate

  • Don’t throw an adult temper tantrum

  • Do something self-soothing

  • Consider professional intervention

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : Tips on how to speak to someone who has shutdown




