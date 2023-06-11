Tips on how to speak to someone who has shutdown
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.
It is probably one of the most frustrating things when you're trying to work through an issue and suddenly the person you're talking to shuts down and doesn't respond.
Jiyane says there is a symbolic significance and meaning to this type of behaviour.
She explains that when a person withdraws, they are telling us that they don't feel psychologically or emotionally safe to stay in the conversation.
Something in that conversation threatens the self psychologically and emotionally and then it has triggered what we refer to as that reptilian defence mechanism - fight, flight or freeze.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Learn to look at what's going on for you. How safe are you feeling? Because the minute anybody feels unsafe, it triggers that reptilian defence mechanism and it doesn't help to continue when you are in that state. The best thing is to recognise that and time out.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
It helps to reboot the brain, just like we do with a computer, to give it some time for it to reconnect so that your emotions and your thoughts are in sync.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Here are some tips from Psych Central on what to do when someone you care about shuts down:
-
Take a break from, or “table” the conversation
-
Write down your thoughts and feelings to revisit later
-
Stay calm
-
Don’t retaliate
-
Don’t throw an adult temper tantrum
-
Do something self-soothing
-
Consider professional intervention
This article first appeared on 702 : Tips on how to speak to someone who has shutdown
