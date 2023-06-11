Increase in animal impoundments in Cape Town





Photo: Pexels/Helena Lopes

If your furry friend is waking up the neighbours with his barking or attacking other pets in the area, be warned - he could be taken away from you.

That's the word from the City of Cape Town's Animal Control Unit following a sharp increase in the impoundment of animals this past year.

Between July 2022 and March this year, 1 926 animals, including dogs, cats and livestock were impounded - which more than doubled from the previous year.

Many animals were impounded due to complaints about stray animals, barking and dangerous animals.

The City says pet owners have the responsibility to control animals in their care and ensure their wellbeing.

The statistics are absolutely staggering and place an immense burden on our Animal Control Unit, but also the animal welfare organisations where the animals are taken for safekeeping. Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson of the City’s Portfolio Committee on Safety and Security

If they are not claimed by their owners, or re-homed, euthanasia is the unfortunate last resort. This is not fair to our animal population, who deserve far better from us. Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson of the City’s Portfolio Committee on Safety and Security

If you're an animal lover, be aware of the limitation on the number of pets allowed in the home.

In terms of the City’s Animal Keeping By-law: -Flat/apartment duplex: two dogs and four cats -House (less than 600 sq m erf): three dogs and four cats -Houses larger than 600 sq m erf: four dogs and four cats -Agricultural property: six dogs and six cats

Pet owners are required to get their animals registered with the City.

Animals also need a mandatory sterilization by the age of six months, unless an exemption is granted in terms of the by-law.

Visit the City of Cape Town site to register.