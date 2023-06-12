Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town police rescue kidnapping victim after car chase They had set up a roadblock in Symphony Way in Delft on Saturday when a suspicious car made a sudden U-turn upon spotting police. 12 June 2023 6:50 AM
Thabo Bester prison escape: Ninth suspect due in court on Tuesday The suspect, identified as a Zimbabwean national, was arrested in Johannesburg on Sunday and is expected to appear in court on Tue... 12 June 2023 6:32 AM
Increase in animal impoundments in Cape Town The city's Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit has impounded 1 926 animals from July 2023 to March this year. 11 June 2023 12:40 PM
View all Local
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
View all Politics
How to apply for Sassa grant Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need. 9 June 2023 2:30 PM
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict. 9 June 2023 9:18 AM
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
View all Business
South Africans always find the humour in anything...even during an earthquake It wasn’t long after the 4.7 magnitude tremor struck Gauteng when social media was flooded with memes. 11 June 2023 1:42 PM
Tips on how to speak to someone who has shutdown When someone withdraws, they are saying they don't feel psychologically or emotionally safe to stay in the conversation. 11 June 2023 12:37 PM
Get ready to be captivated: The Encounters Documentary Festival is back! The 25th Encounters South African International Documentary Festival takes place in Cape Town and Johannesburg from 22 June to 2 J... 11 June 2023 10:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was... 11 June 2023 12:25 PM
Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Bar... 11 June 2023 9:21 AM
Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the t... 10 June 2023 12:03 PM
View all Sport
SA pop star Lyle Anthony living it up in LA Lyle Anthony shot to fame in South Africa after winning Popstars in 2010. Sara-Jayne catches up with him as he is about to perform... 10 June 2023 12:07 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
Loyiso Gola hits Cape Town with new comedy show 'Popular Culture' Comedian Loyiso Gola is back to give you all the laughs with his latest show 'Popular Culture' hitting Home Coming theatre from 12... 9 June 2023 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition. 9 June 2023 5:56 PM
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Thabo Bester prison escape: Ninth suspect due in court on Tuesday

12 June 2023 6:32 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Thabo Bester
G4S
Mangaung Correctional Centre
Nandipha Magudumana

The suspect, identified as a Zimbabwean national, was arrested in Johannesburg on Sunday and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A 31-year-old man accused of aiding convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, escape from prison is set to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as a Zimbabwean national, was arrested in Johannesburg on Sunday and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

This brings the number of arrests in the case to nine.

ALSO READ:

Magudumana reportedly preparing to appeal judgment on her arrest challenge

• 'The Bester Eight': Who they are and what we know about them

Bester was re-arrested in Tanzania in April after escaping from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State in May last year.

He, alongside his lover and alleged accomplice, Nandipha Magudumana, are set to return to the same court next week.

Police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe: "At this stage, he faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody. The suspect is likely to face additional charges. The possibility of police affecting more arrests cannot be ruled out."


This article first appeared on EWN : Thabo Bester prison escape: Ninth suspect due in court on Tuesday




12 June 2023 6:32 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Thabo Bester
G4S
Mangaung Correctional Centre
Nandipha Magudumana

More from Local

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/Eyewitness News

Cape Town police rescue kidnapping victim after car chase

12 June 2023 6:50 AM

They had set up a roadblock in Symphony Way in Delft on Saturday when a suspicious car made a sudden U-turn upon spotting police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Helena Lopes

Increase in animal impoundments in Cape Town

11 June 2023 12:40 PM

The city's Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit has impounded 1 926 animals from July 2023 to March this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Felicia Goosen tells her fascinating story of being a 'prison child'

11 June 2023 12:04 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Felicia Goosen about her new book: Prison Child - a recollection of her time spent in a Thai prison with her mother, a convicted smuggler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A representation of the proposed Muizenberg beachfront upgrade. @CityofCT/Facebook

Last few days to comment on Muizenberg upgrade

11 June 2023 10:15 AM

Sara-Jayne is in conversation with the City of Cape Town's Alderman Eddie Andrews on the latest upgrades to Muizenberg beach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker

11 June 2023 9:21 AM

Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Barker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Gauteng on 11 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/@LastQuake

Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train', says tweep

11 June 2023 8:41 AM

Automated information recorded by the Council of Geoscience indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, further recording the epicentre in Alberton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food in the fridge. Photo: Unsplash/Darrien Staton

All you need to know about food safety

11 June 2023 8:34 AM

An estimated 420 000 people die every year from eating contaminated food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BE ALERT! WhatsApp scams on the increase in SA

10 June 2023 1:17 PM

Scammers are said to be using social engineering tactics to con people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The true-crime series Rosemary's Hitlist launches next week. Photo: Showmax

Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week

10 June 2023 10:19 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our screens this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late broadcaster, columnist and author, Eusebius McKaiser was laid to rest on 10 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Eusebius

'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser

10 June 2023 9:46 AM

Friends and family of the late McKaiser gathered on Saturday in Makhanda to pay their last respects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town police rescue kidnapping victim after car chase

Local

Thabo Bester prison escape: Ninth suspect due in court on Tuesday

Local

CT mom handed 25-year jail term for selling naked pics of daughter on dark web

Local

EWN Highlights

Cape Town police rescue kidnapping victim after car chase

12 June 2023 10:50 AM

Rescuers recount children's first words after 40-day jungle nightmare

12 June 2023 10:16 AM

Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

12 June 2023 10:10 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA