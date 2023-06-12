



CAPE TOWN - A kidnapping victim has been rescued by Cape Town police.

They had set up a roadblock in Symphony Way in Delft on Saturday when a suspicious car made a sudden U-turn upon spotting police.

They gave chase and rescued a 35-year-old man who had been taken from a family business in Diep River.

Three suspects managed to flee but police arrested the driver.

#sapsWC Mounting police roadblocks at strategic locations is proving effective with the arrest of a #kidnapping and business robbery suspect as well as the rescue of a kidnapped victim in Delft on Saturday. MLhttps://t.co/BL2WdMzOBP pic.twitter.com/IyMNluNC67 ' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 11, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town police rescue kidnapping victim after car chase