Cape Town police rescue kidnapping victim after car chase
CAPE TOWN - A kidnapping victim has been rescued by Cape Town police.
They had set up a roadblock in Symphony Way in Delft on Saturday when a suspicious car made a sudden U-turn upon spotting police.
They gave chase and rescued a 35-year-old man who had been taken from a family business in Diep River.
Three suspects managed to flee but police arrested the driver.
#sapsWC Mounting police roadblocks at strategic locations is proving effective with the arrest of a #kidnapping and business robbery suspect as well as the rescue of a kidnapped victim in Delft on Saturday. MLhttps://t.co/BL2WdMzOBP pic.twitter.com/IyMNluNC67' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 11, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town police rescue kidnapping victim after car chase
Source : Winnie Theletsane/EWN
