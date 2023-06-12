



CAPE TOWN - Al Jama-ah expressed concern over what it called "an attempt to chip away at the culture of Bo-Kaap" in Cape Town.

This was after the city approved plans for the local Spatial Development Framework in the area.

This included more businesses and infrastructure upgrades.

Former Bo-Kaap resident and Al Jama-ah spokesperson Shameemah Salie said the city largely ignored the residents' concerns that developing the area could tamper with its overall aesthetic and rob residents of their heritage.

"The other concern is that many foreigners are finding their home in Bo-Kaap. Businesses are targeting the area, displacing the inhabitants of Bo-Kaap, and impacting on the culture and very essence of the area.

“The increased eye on tourism and business in Bo-Kaap is seen as a push to work out the community and residents of Bo-Kaap."

The city is set to respond to the residents' concerns later on Monday.

This article first appeared on EWN : Al Jama-ah concerned CoCT attempting to 'chip away at the culture of Bo-Kaap'