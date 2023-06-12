



Africa Melane speaks to Liezel van der Westhuizen about the military trick that can get you asleep in two minutes or less.

Listen to the details below.

Van der Westhuizen says a lack of sleep costs the world economy over $411 billion and 1.3 million working days annually.

It's also scientifically proven that a lack of sleep can lead to:

Heart disease

Kidney disease

High blood pressure

Stroke

Obesity

Depression

Injury in adults and children

Other mental and physical health problems

The United States military has popularised a method that worked on 96% of pilots, who fell asleep within two minutes or less while in a chair with loud background noises.

So, what's the military-approved trick to sleep faster?

In a bed or a chair, relax your entire face including your muscles, tongue, and jaw, drop your shoulders releasing all tension with your hands placed on the side of your body, and relax your chest and legs while focusing on your breath - inhale and exhale deeply three times, and clear your mind for 10 seconds - and that's it!

Van der Westhuizen mentions that it takes a while for your body to adjust to this sleep routine.

For military pilots, it took three to six weeks, so it might take you a while too.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on KFM : Fall asleep in 2 minutes or less with this military-approved trick