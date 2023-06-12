



Beloved TV host and journalist Derek Watts will be stepping away from the camera to focus on his health.

In a recent video, Watts shared a brief update on his health.

"Another short hospital stay, but I'm fine – I'll be out of here soon… Thank you for all the love, the messages, the prayers that give us all hope,” he says in a pre-recorded video.

UPDATE ON DEREK WATTS' HEALTH@DerekWatts updates #CarteBlanche viewers on his health. Read the full statement now on our website. Papa D, the Carte Blanche family and MultiChoice team are behind you all the way. https://t.co/Tz9oeEXtdQ pic.twitter.com/KS9dI5Sqjy ' Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) June 11, 2023

The _Carte Blanche _presenter was diagnosed with skin cancer last year, which has since spread to his lungs.

He was rushed to ICU earlier this year after a suspected stroke, which was later diagnosed as severe sepsis after he collapsed while on a family trip.

With the love and support of his family, friends, and specialists, he was able to continue telling the stories that have shaped the country.

The team remains ‘hopeful and optimistic’ about his recovery.

“We have complete confidence in the expertise and dedication of his medical team, who will provide the best possible care and support throughout this process,” reads the statement from Carte Blanche.

This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Derek Watts steps away to focus on his battle with cancer