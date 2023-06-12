Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Zandi Khumalo set to resume with her testimony
TSHWANE - The trial into the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa resumes in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning.
Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder.
The Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.
The trial entered its second year, with the court currently hearing from the fifth witness.
READ MORE:
-
ABOVE THE LAW: The Senzo Meyiwa trial - delving into the death of a rising star
-
Meyiwa trial: Zandile Khumalo tells court none of 5 accused the gunman
-
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence disputes Mthokozisi Thwala's testimony
-
Senzo Meyiwa: lawyer wants piece of evidence relating to Kelly Khumalo removed
The Meyiwa trial was postponed in May, due to one of the defence lawyers needing to attend to another matter.
Before the latest adjournment, Zandile Khumalo, who was among those present when Meyiwa was killed, spent a day and a half giving testimony.
So far, Khumalo pointed out the second accused, Bongani Ntanzi, as one of the alleged intruders.
She also told the court intricate details about Meyiwa’s death, including how she felt his body go cold as they rushed him to the hospital.
Khumalo will continue Monday morning, with State prosecutor George Baloyi expected to continue leading evidence.
This article first appeared on EWN : Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Zandi Khumalo set to resume with her testimony
Source : Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
More from Local
[LISTEN] South Africa’s complex current and historical relationship with the UK
South Africa’s relationship with the UK obviously has a complicated history as it was founded in colonialism.Read More
Things are 'looking positive'. NO loadshedding during the day! – Eskom Exec
If we could achieve this with our power plants now, could loadshedding be a thing of the past?Read More
The Midday Report Express: What was the JHB earthquake?
All the news you need to know.Read More
Could China host the BRICS summit instead of South Africa?
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the BRICS summit in August.Read More
Our job is vital, take us seriously! - Mitchells Plain Scholar Driving Project
A demonstration, to be held from Thursday to Monday, was called off after Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie called a meeting.Read More
[WATCH] What earthquake? Trust South Africans to find humor in a CRISIS
The tremor was recorded at 02:38 am.Read More
'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada
Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbreak.Read More
Treasury releases draft rules of 2-pot retirement system for public comment
Treasury has released a statement detailing what South Africans need to know about the two-pot system, which comes into effect next year.Read More
[WATCH] Derek Watts steps away to focus on his battle with cancer
Iconic TV anchor Derek Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer last year, which has since spread to his lungs.Read More
Al Jama-ah concerned CoCT attempting to 'chip away at the culture of Bo-Kaap'
Al Jama-ah spokesperson Shameemah Salie said the city largely ignored the residents' concerns that developing the area could tamper with its overall aesthetic and rob residents of their heritage.Read More