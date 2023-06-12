Our job is vital, take us seriously! - Mitchells Plain Scholar Driving Project
Clarence Ford interviews Denver van Aarde, Chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Scholar Driving Project.
The Mitchells Plain Scholar Drivers are calling on the government to take scholar transport seriously.
Amongst their concerns are the requirements to obtain a permit, including long waiting periods and cost.
Van Aarde says that a recent accident that claimed the lives of five scholars is highlighting the seriousness of the situation to the government.
RELATED: Mitchells Plain community reeling after 5 children die in collision
As a means to express their concerns, a demonstration would have been held from Thursday until Monday, however, it was called off after Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie called the Mitchells Plain drivers into a meeting.
Van Aarde says that their drivers have been victimised and discriminated against.
He says that the solution is continuous, effective discussions with the government and recognition of their role and purpose in the community.
Let's get their [government] attention while the iron is hot; let's strike.Denver Van Aarde, Chairperson – Mitchells Plain Scholar Driving Project
We feel that government doesn't recognise us enough as to the importance of our job in the community and how we uplift the community.Denver Van Aarde, Chairperson – Mitchells Plain Scholar Driving Project
Why can't we get the permits?Denver Van Aarde, Chairperson – Mitchells Plain Scholar Driving Project
There is no recognition for the drivers and nobody is strong enough to stand up for the drivers.Denver Van Aarde, Chairperson – Mitchells Plain Scholar Driving Project
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
