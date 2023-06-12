Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] South Africa’s complex current and historical relationship with the UK South Africa’s relationship with the UK obviously has a complicated history as it was founded in colonialism. 12 June 2023 2:45 PM
Things are 'looking positive'. NO loadshedding during the day! – Eskom Exec If we could achieve this with our power plants now, could loadshedding be a thing of the past? 12 June 2023 2:31 PM
The Midday Report Express: What was the JHB earthquake? All the news you need to know. 12 June 2023 1:45 PM
View all Local
Al Jama-ah concerned CoCT attempting to 'chip away at the culture of Bo-Kaap' Al Jama-ah spokesperson Shameemah Salie said the city largely ignored the residents' concerns that developing the area could tampe... 12 June 2023 7:30 AM
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
View all Politics
Makro comes out on top as the cheapest retailer in SA to get groceries right now Recent data shows Makro is the cheapest retailer to get a basket of essentials, while Spar is the most expensive. 12 June 2023 12:04 PM
Our job is vital, take us seriously! - Mitchells Plain Scholar Driving Project A demonstration, to be held from Thursday to Monday, was called off after Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie called a meeting. 12 June 2023 11:24 AM
Treasury releases draft rules of 2-pot retirement system for public comment Treasury has released a statement detailing what South Africans need to know about the two-pot system, which comes into effect nex... 12 June 2023 10:06 AM
View all Business
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs. 12 June 2023 2:24 PM
[LISTEN] Navigating infidelity: How to identify it and what happens next What is considered cheating? Liking a picture, confiding in someone else or being physically intimate with someone else? 12 June 2023 12:29 PM
SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later The parcel was 'missing' at the SA Post office since 2010. 12 June 2023 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981 Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji (Japan) are the 2023 French Open wheelchair doubles champions. 12 June 2023 9:44 AM
Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was... 11 June 2023 12:25 PM
Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Bar... 11 June 2023 9:21 AM
View all Sport
SA pop star Lyle Anthony living it up in LA Lyle Anthony shot to fame in South Africa after winning Popstars in 2010. Sara-Jayne catches up with him as he is about to perform... 10 June 2023 12:07 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
Loyiso Gola hits Cape Town with new comedy show 'Popular Culture' Comedian Loyiso Gola is back to give you all the laughs with his latest show 'Popular Culture' hitting Home Coming theatre from 12... 9 June 2023 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US. 12 June 2023 12:39 PM
Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict. 12 June 2023 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages This is the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive. 12 June 2023 10:07 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them

12 June 2023 11:45 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Sudan conflict
Wagner Group

Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict.

As clashes continue between the Sudanese military and rapid support forces, the current and historic role of foreign governments in Sudanese affairs is under close examination.

Unsurprisingly, the Sudan conflict has amplified concerns from the US and other countries about the roles Russia and China are playing in Sudan specifically, and in Africa.

Researchers had been concerned that Beijing’s loans for infrastructure and development to countries including Sudan might be “debt-trap diplomacy”, a predatory attempt to acquire key foreign infrastructure such as ports.

Analysts had previously suggested the implications of China’s growing military engagement with Africa including establishing naval bases and its use of security contractors are examples of Beijing wanting to expand its military power and political influence abroad.

Others have suggested that Russian activity in Africa could be a return to Soviet-era levels of influence through arms sales, joint military exercises, and installing their own set of security contractors to train the Sudanese military.

The Wagner Group, a high profile group of Russian mercenaries, has denied any involvement in events in Sudan, saying in a post on Telegram: “Due to the large number of inquiries from various foreign media about Sudan, most of which are provocative, we consider it necessary to inform everyone that Wagner staff have not been in Sudan for more than two years.”

China favours stability

Our work for PeaceRep, an international research consortium led by Edinburgh law school, suggests that the US and Europe should be cautious about lumping Russia and China’s goals in Africa together. It found that Beijing and Moscow are taking different approaches. China has its own set of interests, but its approach appears to fundamentally favour stability.

As a result, China is keener to work with the broader international community on issues such as peacekeeping and mediation of conflicts. Conversely, Russia pursues its interests in Africa without as much cooperation with international institutions.

Our new report looks at the available data for pre-war Sudan to see how well claims from scholars and commentators match Russia and China’s behaviour.

We consolidated data from the United Nations, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the AidData research lab on Chinese and Russian engagement with Sudan, as well as news reports to examine how well the arguments from scholars and policymakers hold up.

We found that China cooperated with the international community on issues such as peacekeeping and pursued deep economic engagement. In contrast, Russia prioritised arms sales over issues such as trade, aid, or peacekeeping.

Sudan shows how Russia and China’s approaches to Africa differ. Sudan received billions in loans and investment from China to facilitate oil production and economic development throughout the 2000s. Russia is a longstanding security partner of Sudan, and is keen to set up a naval base in Port Sudan. Both countries sell arms and sent peacekeepers to at least one UN mission.

China’s investment

According to the UN Comtrade database, China’s economic investment is higher than Russia’s. China’s imports from Sudan took a big hit when South Sudan became independent due to South Sudan having the lion’s share of the oil reserves.

China’s imports peaked at nearly £6.2 billion worth of goods in 2011. Ten years later, annual imports hadn’t recovered. Meanwhile, Chinese exports to Sudan grew steadily. In 2021, China exported £1.3 billion worth of goods to Sudan, even amid the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

China is also a major lender. As AidData’s Chinese development finance data shows, China has pledged billions of dollars in loans since 2000. Contrary to claims that Chinese loans are part of “debt-trap diplomacy,” China often provided debt relief to Sudan.

The findings match recent research that China is working to ensure countries they lend to can service their debts.

By comparison, Russia’s economic engagement in Sudan is meagre. As a major oil producer, Russia did not need to purchase Sudanese petroleum products. Annual trade with Sudan is significantly lower than China’s, and Russia offered little in the way of bilateral aid or loans.

A South Sudanese soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com
A South Sudanese soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Supplying arms

Contrary to some concerns about Chinese arms sales, data shows that Russia sold more “major weapons” by value in the post-cold War era than China, especially high-ticket items such as fighter jets.

Globally, China has been far more involved in multilateral efforts than Russia. Of all the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, China has become the biggest UN peacekeeping contributor.

In Sudan, Russia created a small peacekeeping contingent for the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS). China contributed a larger force to UNMIS and an engineering unit to the concurrent UN-African Union Mission in Darfur, nearly 800 peacekeepers at the peak of both missions.

Russian and Chinese security contractors are both under scrutiny, but we found no reliable quantitative data on the number of Russian or Chinese contractors in Sudan. Other work suggests that their roles in Africa and Sudan are different.

Chinese security contractors seem to be focused on protecting Chinese businesses oversees and Russian contractors such as the Wagner Group are alleged to be involved in criminal activity in addition to their formal missions. The Wagner Group said reports of it having any staff in Sudan were false.

Overall, the conflict in Sudan shows the differences between Russia and China’s approaches. Russian pre-war activity in Sudan has had more negative effects than China’s in the current conflict. Russian-made aircraft are currently being used to strike Sudanese cities.

China, on the other hand, faced similar challenges to western states in trying to evacuate its citizens, but also helped get citizens of other countries out of Sudan as well.

Any international engagement with China and Russia to help find longer-term responses to the crisis in Sudan needs to be well informed about these different approaches.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

Written by Marcel Plichta: PhD Candidate , University of St Andrews and Mateja Peter: Lecturer in International Relations, University of St Andrews

The Conversation

This article first appeared on 702 : Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them




12 June 2023 11:45 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Sudan conflict
Wagner Group

More from World

FILE: Jens Stoltenberg in 2017. Picture: Kuhlmann /MSC via Wikimedia Commons

NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden

12 June 2023 12:39 PM

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: melnyk58/123rf.com

[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages

12 June 2023 10:07 AM

This is the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jungle

[WATCH] 3 kids and a baby found alive after wandering Amazon jungle for 40 days

12 June 2023 9:13 AM

"Miracle! Miracle! Miracle! Miracle!" exclaimed rescuers upon finding the lost children, aged 13, nine, four, and one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.com

Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France

9 June 2023 5:56 PM

The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: melnyk58/123rf.com

What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction

8 June 2023 4:07 PM

The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gekaskr/123rf.com

Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report

8 June 2023 1:16 PM

Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters

7 June 2023 1:56 PM

Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pope Francis. © andriesfelix/123rf.com

Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery

7 June 2023 12:56 PM

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone'

7 June 2023 10:42 AM

[WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deadly Floods In Italy

NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns

7 June 2023 9:37 AM

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for a burst dam explosion that's left 80 towns under water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Derek Watts steps away to focus on his battle with cancer

Local

Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981

Sport

[WATCH] Comrades Marathon's record-breaking winners and a friendship for life

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

‘Let the games begin’: Special Olympics athletes head to World Games

12 June 2023 6:26 PM

CoCT and Bo-Kaap community find middle ground on gentrification plans

12 June 2023 6:03 PM

3 police officers shot in CT after armed robbery at mall 'in serious condition'

12 June 2023 5:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA