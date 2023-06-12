



Sanja Hanekom from Durban was left speechless after a parcel she was expecting 13 years ago finally arrived.

This was after she reportedly received two notices from the SA Post Office to collect a parcel, one of which was a final notice, with a R65 customs collection charge, to collect the parcel from her local post office.

“Since we were not expecting a parcel, we were rather confused to discover that a parcel with my husband’s name and our address is held hostage at the local post office,” Hanekom shared in a viral Facebook post.

The family ‘rushed out to rescue a parcel’ from the post office mainly out of curiosity.

“Surprise! The once lost parcel was sent to us thirteen years ago by my dad [from New York] when our child was born. Surreal, Twilight Zone is real.”

IOL reported that inside the box was a tea pot (in perfect condition), a pair of sneakers, a broken strainer cup, boxes of tea and a collection of interior design magazines.

This article first appeared on 947 : SA woman ‘left without words’ after receiving ‘missing’ parcel 13 years later