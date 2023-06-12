NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden
Clarence Ford speaks with Pete Ross, BBC correspondent.
According to Ross, Ukraine is likely to be one of the priority topics that is discussed in this meeting.
This visit comes as Ukraine has appeared to have started its counter-offensive against Russia.
Of course, we have the Ukrainians on one side saying that they are making good progress and, as you might expect on the other side Moscow [is] saying [they] are repelling these attacks, they are not making much progress.Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent
Obviously we will have to wait and see exactly how that goes.Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent
In addition to this, there may be some discussion around the prospect of new members to the alliance, particularly Sweden.
The Swedish government says that it will allow the alliance to base troops on its territory before formally joining the group.Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent
Sweden applied to join NATO last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but there were objections from Turkey and Hungary.
However, Ross says that there are signs that these countries may change their position.
We might have more news on this when Jens Stoltenberg makes his visit to the US.Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent
Sweden hopes that it can join NATO before a summit in Lithuania next month.Pete Ross, BBC Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jens_Stoltenberg_MSC_2017.jpg
