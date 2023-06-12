Could China host the BRICS summit instead of South Africa?





Africa Melane speaks with Dr Emmanuel Matambo, Research Director at the University of Johannesburg's Centre for Africa-China Studies.

South Africa is set to host the next BRICS summit.

However, the arrest warrant out for Russian president Vladimir Putin has created complications for South Africa.

This conversation with the President of China has led to speculation that South Africa has either asked Beijing to host the summit or asked the Chinese president to convince Putin not to come in August.

Matambo says that if Xi Jinping does persuade Putin not to attend the summit, it could lead to complicated diplomatic optics.

In the world of diplomacy, what you see is just as important as the substance. Emmanuel Matambo, Research Director - University of Johannesburg's Centre for Africa-China Studies

He says that it would be a diplomatic embarrassment for Putin if he was asked not to come to South Africa in person.

With regards to China hosting the BRICS summit, Matambo says this would be a diplomatic victory for China in the developing world but would antagonise some Western countries.

However, he says it would reflect badly on South Africa as it would show a poor handling of its international obligation.

He adds that there are other events happening before the summit, such as South Africa’s visit to Russia and Ukraine, that the country needs to pay attention to before August.

South Africa should consider its steps clearly because there are all these things lurking in the background that might actually dent its international status. Emmanuel Matambo, Research Director - University of Johannesburg's Centre for Africa-China Studies

President Cyril Ramaphosa with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in Beijing. Picture: Dirco.

South Africa put itself in a very difficult position in March when it issued the invitation letter to all the BRICS counterparts. Emmanuel Matambo, Research Director - University of Johannesburg's Centre for Africa-China Studies

If it does come out that South Africa has indeed forfeited its place for the summit and asked China, then we should expect that there will be some diplomatic awkwardness between [South Africa and Russia]. Emmanuel Matambo, Research Director - University of Johannesburg's Centre for Africa-China Studies

This article first appeared on 702 : Could China host the BRICS summit instead of South Africa?