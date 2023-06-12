Things are 'looking positive'. NO loadshedding during the day! – Eskom Exec
Clement Manyathela interviews Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive at Eskom.
The past few days have almost felt like a dream, reminding us of the good old days without the dreaded loadshedding.
If we could achieve this with our power plants now, will we be able to do it again in the future? Could loadshedding be a thing of the past?
RELATED: 'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule'
Shunmagum says that while it's still 'early days', the improvement can be credited to improved generation performance and leadership at the various plants.
He adds that we can expect 'pockets of excellence' in the coming week, with no loadshedding during the day followed by stage 3 and potentially stage 2 closer to the weekend.
We undermine the role of leaders in the organisation.Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive – Eskom
Because of the improved performance, it's down to stage 3.Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive – Eskom
We will not loadshed during the day...Looking positive for the coming week.Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive – Eskom
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Things are 'looking positive'. NO loadshedding during the day! – Eskom Exec
More from Local
[LISTEN] South Africa’s complex current and historical relationship with the UK
South Africa’s relationship with the UK obviously has a complicated history as it was founded in colonialism.Read More
The Midday Report Express: What was the JHB earthquake?
All the news you need to know.Read More
Could China host the BRICS summit instead of South Africa?
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the BRICS summit in August.Read More
Our job is vital, take us seriously! - Mitchells Plain Scholar Driving Project
A demonstration, to be held from Thursday to Monday, was called off after Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie called a meeting.Read More
[WATCH] What earthquake? Trust South Africans to find humor in a CRISIS
The tremor was recorded at 02:38 am.Read More
'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada
Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbreak.Read More
Treasury releases draft rules of 2-pot retirement system for public comment
Treasury has released a statement detailing what South Africans need to know about the two-pot system, which comes into effect next year.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Zandi Khumalo set to resume with her testimony
The trial, which entered its second year in 2023, is expected to resume Monday morning with State prosecutor George Baloyi leading evidence, and Zandile Khumalo continuing her testimony.Read More
[WATCH] Derek Watts steps away to focus on his battle with cancer
Iconic TV anchor Derek Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer last year, which has since spread to his lungs.Read More
Al Jama-ah concerned CoCT attempting to 'chip away at the culture of Bo-Kaap'
Al Jama-ah spokesperson Shameemah Salie said the city largely ignored the residents' concerns that developing the area could tamper with its overall aesthetic and rob residents of their heritage.Read More