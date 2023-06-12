CoCT and Bo-Kaap community find middle ground on gentrification plans
CAPE TOWN - Deputy Cape Town Mayor Eddie Andrews has responded to concerns that the city's development plans for Bo-Kaap will chip away at its heritage.
The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers' Association and the Al Jama-ah party have expressed concerns that gentrification is a threat to the community.
This follows the city's recent approval of its local spatial development framework for the Bo-Kaap.
The city's plans include developing the area to boost tourism in the city.
Andrews said there's been an extensive public participation process since 2021.
"We know the community has got a rich cultural and historic aspects that we should be mindful of. And this local spatial development framework, the vision for it was co-designed by the community themselves."
Andrews said the approved document for the development reflects the city's engagements with the community.
