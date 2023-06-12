



JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s disciplinary committee has expelled its former secretary general Ace Magashule.

The party confirmed the news in a statement released on Monday afternoon.

Magashule was found guilty of misconduct. He also failed to make submissions as to why he should not be booted out of the party after he was given seven days to do so.

In 2021, he unilaterally attempted to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa and subsequently refused to apologise to the party’s president and its structures.

Magashule was suspended from the ANC in the same year following corruption charges.

He was then forced to step aside in line with the ANC's new rules for those facing corruption and other serious charges.

This article first appeared on EWN : ANC deals Ace Magashule his expulsion card