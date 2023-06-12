A look into legal monitoring: ‘We’ve told terrible stories but none this bad’
Pippa Hudson speaks with Tarryn Crossman, Carte Blanche Producer.
Earlier this year Carte Blanche aired a segment on a lawyer from the Eastern Cape who had been accused of stealing millions of rands from children with cerebral palsy.
According to Crossman, the allegations against this lawyer are that he was submitting fraudulent claims, and also that he is winning cases for these children and not giving them the money.
This is millions that they have been awarded.Tarryn Crossman, Carte Blanche Producer
This story, and the children who are suffering because of it, raises the question of who holds those in the legal profession accountable.
Crossman says that the Legal Practice Council are supposed to be the body that watches over legal cases and ensure accountability.
She says that their investigation showed that the council was aware as there had been fraud complaints laid against this lawyer by the Department of Health and the SIU in 2018.
However, the LPC did not go further with the investigation at the time, but were forced to investigate in 2019, and found he had contravened a number of laws and rules.
In 2020 they came forward with a damning investigation which was pretty much black and white.Tarryn Crossman, Carte Blanche Producer
The lawyer, named Zuko Nonxuba, was suspended but he is challenging this in the Constitutional Court and is still practicing.
We have done a lot of stories, and the team have all told really terrible stories but nothing this bad.Tarryn Crossman, Carte Blanche Producer
Listen to the interview above for more.
