Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!'





John Perlman speaks with Crown Prince Adil Nchabeleng, an energy expert.

South Africa is hoping to procure electricity from Mozambique.

Ramokgopa met with Zacarias last month to see if the neighbouring country could assist with energy solutions.

Mozambique can provide South Africa with 1000 megawatts with the potential of supplying even more in the next few months.

This power would come from the Cahora Bassa current line, which uses hydropower and connects Mozambique and South Africa.

It is quite a wonderful and interesting development that they are looking at. Crown Prince Adil Nchabeleng, Energy Expert

The initiative is great, there is nothing wrong with bringing in more power. I am for it. Crown Prince Adil Nchabeleng, Energy Expert

[IN PICTURES]: The meeting is a follow up to a previous bilateral engagement that explored the possibility of securing energy from Mozambique in the short to medium term.

However, he says there is technical work that must be done to ensure the electricity is available, as the line has a maximum capacity of 1000 megawatts.

That is why they are delaying the increase of 600 megawatts… over six months. Crown Prince Adil Nchabeleng, Energy Expert

