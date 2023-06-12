Why travel insurance is crucial for professionals embracing remote work & travel





Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, there's been an upsurge in remote working.

Many professionals work for international organisations, finding themselves travelling more and spending time away from the comfort and safety of home.

Digital working nomads are employees who can still do their jobs, without having to be stationed in a particular city or country.

Increased travel however, brings increased risk, elevating the need for adequate travel insurance, particularly for health emergencies.

According to Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, some remote workers are spending as much as 150 days working in locations all over the world.

He says medical cover, which includes travel insurance is vitally important for any digital nomad.

© katiemartynova/123rf.com

We've seen people having a base in South Africa, but leaving South Africa for a few months at a time, and now exceeding the typical 90 days cover. Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed Medical Scheme

When you are travelling and you are in different locations around the world, you want to be sure that you have access to the best medical treatment around. Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed Medical Scheme

Where necessary, that medical or health care...travel cover can bring you home for the more important episodes that you might endure. Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed Medical Scheme

