BEWARE! Cybersecurity breaches are on the rise in South Africa





Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Brandon Muller, technology expert and consultant at Kaspersky

As the world increasingly moves into the digital space, the risk of cybersecurity breaches have become far too common.

Over the last few months, there's been an increase in data hacks of South African companies.

Showmax, JD Group and the Department of Justice confirming data breaches in recent months, compromising the personal details of millions of people.

But cybersecurity experts, Kapersky is not surprised by the rise in data breaches in South Africa.

Brandon Muller, technology expert and consultant at Kaspersky says there are various factors that could make an organisation vulnerable to a cyber attack.

Vulnerable application or a vulnerable operating system is pretty much consisting of out-of-date firmware or software within an organisation. This is one of the primary breach areas that can be easily exploitable. Brandon Muller, technology expert & consultant - Kaspersky

If you follow a proper pattern of updating and making sure that your firmware and software is up to date, you're significantly reducing your possible exposure. Brandon Muller, technology expert & consultant - Kaspersky

Enhancing the overall awareness that the organisation brings forward from their employees perspective. We need to ensure that we provide the necessary awareness tools that consistently engage the employees to enhance their overall security. Brandon Muller, technology expert & consultant - Kaspersky

