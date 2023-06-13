



JOHANNESBURG - Analysts say former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's casting of aspersions and constant challenging of the credibility of the disciplinary structures left the party with little room but to expel him.

The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reasons as to why he should not be kicked out of the party within seven calendar days.

Magashule was found guilty of misconduct when he unilaterally attempted to suspend party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

He further refused to apologise to Ramaphosa and party structures.

The Institute of Global Dialogue’s Sanusha Naidoo said that Magashule seemingly never took the national disciplinary committee seriously.

"At the end of the day, he was given the opportunity to present his side on the recommendation of his expulsion, which we hear he did not put himself or even attempted to accede to the request. This is par for the course in what has been a protracted issue within the party."

Meanwhile, independent analyst, Rebone Tau, said that the ANC could have taken a completely different direction in order to avoid issuing such a severe sanction against Magashule.

"They could have just left him to remain as an ordinary member of the ANC and the root of the matter is that this might have an impact on the ANC in the Free State. There are some parts of the Free State where ordinary people who benefitted under Magashule's era as the premier."

This article first appeared on EWN : ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts