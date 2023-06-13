NPA withdraws charges against all six accused in Nomzamo tavern massacre
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it withdrew the criminal charges against six men linked to the Soweto tavern shooting because there were no prospects of a successful prosecution.
The mass shooting sent shockwaves in the country and made international headlines after 16 people were killed at a bar in Nomzamo when a group of assailants opened fire on the crowd.
Six men were arrested and appeared in the Orlando Magistrates Court.
READ MORE:
-
Security threat halts court proceedings in Nomzamo tavern shooting case
-
Nomzamo tavern shooting: State has tough task proving parts of case - magistrate
In September, the NPA claimed that it had "circumstantial evidence" against five suspects, however, the authority now said it had to withdraw the charges, following thorough analysis of the contents of the dockets.
“As the NPA, we came to a conclusion to withdraw charges against all accused in the Nomzamo tavern shooting case due to challenges that include, amongst others, investigations that could not be complied with due to witnesses fearing for their lives and also, subsequently, witnesses losing their lives,” said the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane.
This article first appeared on EWN : NPA withdraws charges against all six accused in Nomzamo tavern massacre
More from Local
Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency
The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms and ammunition to Russia.Read More
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion
Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why he should not be booted out of the ANC.Read More
West Coast under siege: 60 applications to mine beach from Salt River to N Cape
There are up to 60 mining applications along the West Coast, says Mike Schlebach from Protect the West Coast.Read More
Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias.Read More
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit
South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible attendance due to a warrant of arrest being issued to him by the ICC, which South Africa is a signatory of.Read More
Police working hard to solve spate of shootings in Cape Town
Cape Town police are working around the clock to solve several murders and attempted murders in Cape Town in the past forty-eight hours.Read More
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reasons as to why he should not be kicked out of the party within seven calendar days.Read More
'Zondo at Your Fingertips': A comprehensive summary of the Zondo Commission
The new book by Paul Holden gives an accessible summary of the findings of the Zondo Commission.Read More
A look into legal monitoring: ‘We’ve told terrible stories but none this bad’
Carte Blanche Producer Tarryn Crossman speaks on the story of a lawyer who stole millions from children with disabilities.Read More