Police working hard to solve spate of shootings in Cape Town
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are working around the clock to solve several murders and attempted murders in Cape Town in the past forty-eight hours.
On Sunday, a well-known soccer coach and another man were shot and killed after a soccer cup game at Site C Stadium in Khayelitsha.
In a separate incident, two police officers also died after being shot in the township on Sunday.
Then four police officers came under fire at a Nyanga mall on Monday.
Three female officers were seriously wounded during that shooting incident.
Police believe that the armed suspects were fleeing the scene of an armed robbery on foot when they ran into the police officers.
The male officer who managed to evade the shooting drove his colleagues to hospital.
Nyanga CPF secretary, Dumisani Qwele, is urging community members to come forward if they have any information.
"We know how to make sure that we assist the SAPS in ensuring that the perpetrators are getting arrested and ensure that we get information so they can get arrested for their wrongdoings."
No arrests have been yet in connection with any of the shooting incidents.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police working hard to solve spate of shootings in Cape Town
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency
The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms and ammunition to Russia.Read More
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion
Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why he should not be booted out of the ANC.Read More
West Coast under siege: 60 applications to mine beach from Salt River to N Cape
There are up to 60 mining applications along the West Coast, says Mike Schlebach from Protect the West Coast.Read More
Mozambique to supply South Africa with 1000 MWs: 'A wonderful development!'
Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosted Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy minister, Carlos Zacarias.Read More
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit
South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible attendance due to a warrant of arrest being issued to him by the ICC, which South Africa is a signatory of.Read More
NPA withdraws charges against all six accused in Nomzamo tavern massacre
Six men were arrested linked to the mass shooting in July 2022 where 16 people lost their lives at the Soweto bar when a group of gunmen opened fire on the crowd.Read More
ANC had very little room to manoeuvre on Magashule expulsion, say analysts
The ANC’s national disciplinary committee confirmed that it had expelled the former secretary-general after he failed to give reasons as to why he should not be kicked out of the party within seven calendar days.Read More
'Zondo at Your Fingertips': A comprehensive summary of the Zondo Commission
The new book by Paul Holden gives an accessible summary of the findings of the Zondo Commission.Read More
A look into legal monitoring: ‘We’ve told terrible stories but none this bad’
Carte Blanche Producer Tarryn Crossman speaks on the story of a lawyer who stole millions from children with disabilities.Read More