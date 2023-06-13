[LISTEN] The law and pet-friendly restaurants isn't PAWfect
Pippa Hudson speaks to Linda Matshoza, head of legal services for Law for All and Bettie Leedo, the City of Cape Town’s programme manager for environmental health about the legality of pet-friendly restaurants.
Listen to their verdicts below.
This conversation is sparked since some people feel uncomfortable sitting in restaurants with pets where food is also served.
What does the law say?
Matshoza says, according to the Food stuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act of 1972, an animal is not to be kept or permitted in a room or area where food is handled, except for guide or service dogs.
However, Matshoza says that the law above leaves room for 'ambiguity' because the word, 'handled' stated in the Act doesn't state any specific area.
The legal expert also says that some restaurant owners might interpret this law and find the absence of pets relevant to areas where food is 'handled' like kitchens and storage areas only while permitting pets in outdoor areas.
The City's environmental health manager Leedo, says pet-friendly restaurants should have a certificate of regulation, proving that their restaurant has passed the necessary health codes.
Leedo also says that the national law explained above, allows intending pet-friendly restaurant owners to apply for an exemption with local health inspectors to prove that the exemption, if granted, won't result in a health risk.
The City's environmental health expert also says that pet-friendly restaurants have the right to decline access to specific pets, especially if they're untrained while health inspectors make their rounds often and upon complaint to ensure that everything is safe for the public.
All in all, pet-friendly restaurants are legal, if they abide by the rules and regulations set out by the City's health inspectors.
