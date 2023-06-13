West Coast under siege: 60 applications to mine beach from Salt River to N Cape





John Maytham interviews Mike Schlebach, co-founder and Managing Director of Protect the West Coast.

An application has been submitted for heavy sand mineral mining along the West Coast from the mouth of the Salt River up to the southern border of the Northern Cape.

As it stands, there are about 50 to 60 mining applications along the West Coast, says Schlebach.

RELATED: Total gets green light to drill for oil and gas between Cape Town and Agulhas

There are concerns about the environmental harm and the impact on popular surfing spots.

Should the applications be approved, there will be 'nothing left' for recreation and conservation, which will also have a knock-on effect on the tourism industry, says Schlebach.

If you wish to put a stop to the mining and help protect the West Coast, donations can be made here.

The West Coast is pretty much under siege at the moment. Mike Schlebach, Co-founder and Managing Director – Protect the West Coast

It's pretty harrowing. Mike Schlebach, Co-founder and Managing Director – Protect the West Coast

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.