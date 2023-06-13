Simple tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics? While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs. 13 June 2023 5:01 PM
Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has claimed that ANC MPs and the chairperson of the inquiry into her fitness to hold... 13 June 2023 4:03 PM
South African International Ballet Competition celebrates 10-year anniversary 'Africa’s finest and most established ballet event' will take place from 23 to 26 July at the Artscape Opera House. 13 June 2023 2:11 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] CPT Mayor's video goes viral as he asks Captonians, 'Who's the Mayor?' Would you be able to identify Cape Town Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis? These people couldn't! 13 June 2023 12:06 PM
Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion Ace Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why... 13 June 2023 8:48 AM
Presidency assures it won’t flout SA’s foreign policies during BRICS summit South Africa will be hosting the summit in August, putting it into a conundrum over Russian president Vladmir Putin’s possible att... 13 June 2023 6:57 AM
View all Politics
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone. 13 June 2023 11:45 AM
Lax security measures, sophisticated hackers reason for rise in cyber breaches The 2023 State of Ransomware report for South Africa claimed that several organisations were hit by ransomware attacks in 2022. 13 June 2023 11:38 AM
Talk of secondary sanctions undermining to SA's sovereignty - Presidency The Presidency slammed claims that the country could face secondary sanctions if there was evidence that government smuggled arms... 13 June 2023 9:31 AM
View all Business
Car feature: What you should know before you trade in your car If you are planning to trade in your car, it is important to be prepared so you can get the best possible deal. 13 June 2023 3:53 PM
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all. 13 June 2023 2:17 PM
7 Father’s Day gift ideas under R200 You don't need to break bank looking for a Father's Day gift. 13 June 2023 1:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos Both teams have already qualified for next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast, and even with nothing on the line, coach Hugo Bro... 13 June 2023 1:13 PM
WWE meets boxing: Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition ends in COMPLETE CHAOS Floyd Mayweather's recent exhibition bout had audiences stunned. 13 June 2023 10:33 AM
[LISTEN] Jaypee Snyman (he finished last) recalls helping fellow Comrades runner Jaypee Snyman helped fellow runner Siphiwe Dludla to finish the race, arm-in-arm, stealing the hearts of many. 13 June 2023 9:57 AM
View all Sport
10 Fun things to do in Cape Town this long weekend for under R50 Yes! There are entertaining things to do in the City beyond going for picnics at parks or the beach that won't break the bank. 13 June 2023 1:33 PM
7 Father's Day gift ideas that aren't slippers and a gown If you forgot, Father's Day is on Sunday, 18 June. We've got some budget-friendly experiential gift ideas they might appreciate. 13 June 2023 11:17 AM
Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now Childstars May-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate their 37th birthdays today. Here's what they've been up to away from the spotlight. 13 June 2023 8:55 AM
View all Entertainment
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit [PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph. 13 June 2023 12:22 PM
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information Trump has denied all claims. 13 June 2023 11:32 AM
Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86. 13 June 2023 7:52 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Simple tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception

13 June 2023 10:33 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception

If you're hearing a crackling sound on the radio, you most likely have a signal problem.

There's nothing more frustrating than listening to a radio interview, just for it to start crackling as soon as it gets to the good part.

If you're hearing a hissing or crackling sound, you're probably dealing with a signalling issue, but not to worry.

Here are simple tips to improve it, to ensure easy, uninterrupted listening.

How to Improve AM Radio Reception at Home
How to Improve AM Radio Reception at Home

How to repair AM radio reception at home

If you're using an AM radio, ensure that the position of your radio is ideal.

Often times, if your radio is close to materials such as concrete, steel or aluminum, the signal will weaken as it blocks AM radio waves.

Ensure that you're keeping your AM radio away from electronics as it's also known to interfere with the signal.

Additionally, if you know where the transmission tower is, make sure that the back of the radio is facing it as it will result in clear frequency transmission.

If you've changed location and the signal is still bad, it's recommended to check if the station that you're trying to listen to is within the coverage area.

If you're too far from the transmitter, the signal will not reach the radio, especially if there are obstructions that weaken the signal travel, such as mountains or buildings.

Sometimes, the radio itself is the issue – if you're using a low quality radio, picking up a strong signal can become challenging.

Investing in a more reliable option such as digital AM radios will have stronger signals and improved sound quality.

Furthermore, even if your AM radio already comes with a built-in antenna, it may not be sufficient.

It's recommended to use an external antenna to boost AM radio signals as often times, a built-in-antenna comes with limitations which can restrict signals.

It's always a good idea to do some research on antennas that will give you the most bang for your buck.

Alternatively, if you can't afford a new antenna, why not diy one?

If you've tried everything and none of it works, it might be time to consult a professional to check and possibly repair your radio.

How to adjust the radio reception in your car

If you're struggling with radio reception in your car the problem is most likely related to poor reception caused by the antenna, external factors such as your whereabouts or the strength of the radio station.

Here are some simple tips to improve the signal.

How to get better radio reception in your car
How to get better radio reception in your car

The antenna is the main factor that boosts your car's radio signals.

Make sure that your antenna is in the best possible condition.

According to experts, the antenna length must be at least equal to the radio’s wavelengths to function properly.

Therefore, if your car's antenna is short, the chances of it affecting the signal will be much higher.

On the other hand, if the antenna is placed inaccurately, you should tighten and adjust the antenna cable or alternatively, replace it.

If your antenna is all good and you're still experiencing issues, sometimes there may be decorative items that may cause an interference, creating poor reception.

Similarly to an AM radio, your location will have an impact on your radio reception.

Oftentimes, if you're driving in rural areas, or areas with many obstructions such as mountains, it may create poor AM radio reception in the car.




13 June 2023 10:33 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception

More from Lifestyle

Resolving car sale contract. © Pichsakul Promrungsee/123rf.com

Car feature: What you should know before you trade in your car

13 June 2023 3:53 PM

If you are planning to trade in your car, it is important to be prepared so you can get the best possible deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mangostar/123rf

The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message

13 June 2023 2:17 PM

It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: South African International Ballet Competition

South African International Ballet Competition celebrates 10-year anniversary

13 June 2023 2:11 PM

'Africa’s finest and most established ballet event' will take place from 23 to 26 July at the Artscape Opera House.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Child Touching Father's Face. Photo: Pexels/Biova Nakou

7 Father’s Day gift ideas under R200

13 June 2023 1:54 PM

You don't need to break bank looking for a Father's Day gift.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

source: unsplash.com

10 Fun things to do in Cape Town this long weekend for under R50

13 June 2023 1:33 PM

Yes! There are entertaining things to do in the City beyond going for picnics at parks or the beach that won't break the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© RATTANAKUN THONGBUN/123rf.com

Study ranks South Africa the 10th ‘unhealthiest’ country in the world

13 June 2023 12:46 PM

The global study ranked 50 countries based on five bad habits that are detrimental to human health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.

7 Father's Day gift ideas that aren't slippers and a gown

13 June 2023 11:17 AM

If you forgot, Father's Day is on Sunday, 18 June. We've got some budget-friendly experiential gift ideas they might appreciate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF rh2010

[LISTEN] The law and pet-friendly restaurants isn't PAWfect

13 June 2023 10:27 AM

A legal expert and the City's Programme Manager for Environmental Health weighs in on the legalities of pet-friendly restaurants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African actress, Michelle Mosalaka on the set of Netflix's 'Silver Siege'. Photo: Instagram/mosalakaem (screenshot)

International Albinism Awareness Day: 4 inspiring SA celebs making a difference

13 June 2023 10:19 AM

Let's take a look at some of SA’s talents that didn’t let their skin disorder get in the way of their big dreams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

#PrideMonth: How to be an ally for the LGBTQI+ community

13 June 2023 9:18 AM

Activist Jabulani Pereira says there is still a long way to go when it comes to allyship of the LGBTQI+ community in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] CPT Mayor's video goes viral as he asks Captonians, 'Who's the Mayor?'

Local Politics

The Midday Report Express: White House urged to move AGOA summit out of SA

Local

Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ'

13 June 2023 6:50 PM

Afcon qualifier against Morocco will be Bafana Bafana's yardstick, says Broos

13 June 2023 5:13 PM

CoJ budget speech: Morero to detail allocation of funds for service delivery

13 June 2023 4:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA