Organisational discipline must be set from the top - ANC on Magashule expulsion





JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says when it comes to organisational discipline, the tone has to be set from the top following the expulsion of its former secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

Magashule missed his seven-day deadline to submit representations to the ANC’s national disciplinary committee explaining why he should not be booted out of the ANC.

The party confirmed its national disciplinary committee’s decision to expel him on Monday.

In 2021, Magashule attempted to unilaterally suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa – he has since failed to apologise for this, leading to the guilty findings against him by the national disciplinary committee last month.

Ace Magashule, the man once dubbed 'lifetime chair', has struggled to find his footing in the ANC’s national politics.

Magashule was the ANC’s longest-serving provincial chairperson and was appointed premier by former President Jacob Zuma in 2009 – a role he gave up in 2018 after being elected secretary-general.

Despite a narrow win at the Nasrec conference, Magashule seemed to believe he had the upper hand in the fractious battles that have beset the ANC.

But it was a suspension in 2021 that led to a meltdown and his attempt to fight the sanction in the courts failed.

The ANC says it's never easy cutting ties with someone who’s been a member for so long.

National spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu: "It is obviously with a heavy heart because people who grew up in the ANC and in the struggle ideally should not be disengaged with the movement."

Some have argued there was no need for the ANC to go to such extreme measures as they express concern over the impact on the party.

